Review: A CGI canine yearns to be free in 'Call of the Wild'

Does the dog movie have any new tricks? Do we want it to?

For the most part, we want our dog movies like our pooches: comforting, obedient and slightly slobbery. “The Call of the Wild,” the latest adaptation of Jack London’s 1903 novel, is all those things but adds a new twist. Its canine is computer generated.

Whether that’s an improvement or not depends on how you prefer your animals, digital or more down-to-earth. Previous adaptations of “The Call of the Wild,” going all the way back to 1923, were usually done with real dogs, including the 1935 version with Clark Gable and a 1972 film with Charlton Heston.

But movies, like sled dogs, run in packs. This “Call of the Wild,” which co-stars Harrison Ford, follows a string of movies that have tried, and mostly failed, to herd the animal kingdom into the realm of CGI, including “The Lion King” and “Dolittle.” And yet they’ve still been upstaged by the genuine article. If we’re giving out best in show, the paws-down choice of late has been Brad Pitt’s pit bull in “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood.”

