Review: A sweet tearjerker in WWII film ‘Summerland’

Suffice it to say, it comes as a shock when a young schoolboy, Frank (Lucas Bond), shows up at her steps expecting shelter after being evacuated from London. Alice demands that different accommodations are made for the boy, whose father is fighting and whose mother remains in London. It will come as no surprise that the two start to develop a bond soon enough, over his model planes and her academic work in mythology. Alice, it turns out, is a bit like a child herself, dreamy and naively selfish, making her a perfect companion to Frank. The viciousness displayed at the beginning dissipates pretty quickly, which might come across as inauthentic to some, but the story does start to reveal why children annoy her so.

“Summerland” occasionally (and somewhat clunkily) cuts back a few years before the war, to show that Alice wasn’t always a loner. In fact, she had a very picturesque romance with a woman, Vera (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), who breaks Alice’s heart when she leaves to have children. The flashbacks allow the production design and hair and makeup team to dabble in some jollier looks than wartime invites, and Arterton and Mbatha-Raw look especially fabulous in their flapper wares. The director’s affection for the pair is clear: Both actors starred in the title role in Swale’s play “Nell Gwynn.” Here, Alice naturally gets more to do — it’s her story — but you do come away wishing for more Mbatha-Raw as well.