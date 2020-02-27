Review: A wild spin on the Peter Pan myth in ‘Wendy’

The shadow figure, of course, is Peter Pan (Yashua Mack), who is closer to birth than he is to even being a teenager. Wearing a tattered red prep school blazer and no shirt, he has a mischievous grin, an insatiable thirst for danger and a complete disregard for (or plain ignorance of) consequences, which will reach a particularly disturbing climax later. His island is lush, mythic and full of wonders and perils, both real (like rusty, wrecked ships) and imagined (like aging, which is shown to be grotesque and sad). The Darlings delight in letting their wild sides take over and fear only getting older.

Director Benh Zeitlin, after “Beasts” in 2012 went from a Sundance gem to a four-time Oscar nominee (including best picture), spent much of the interim working on this follow-up, which he wrote with his sister Eliza Zeitlin. In a director’s statement, he describes how neither of them wanted to grow up, but sometime after the wild success of “Beasts,” they realized they’d have to. This is part of the reason why they’ve chosen Wendy’s perspective instead of Peter’s. But they get to have it both ways since they’ve released Wendy from the cages of ideal Victorian womanhood and made her into an adventurous free spirit (or a real child), torn between wanting complete freedom and knowing that it can’t last.

