Review: Disney's animated 'Encanto' effortlessly enchants

Mirabel is extraordinary, in that when it comes to her family, she is totally normal.

That's the set-up for Disney's absolutely charming new animated musical “Encanto,” which flips the typical children's movie script. Instead of few magical people amid a sea of ordinary, here the ordinary is, well, weird.

“I will stand on the side/When you shine,” Mirabel sings to her special brothers and sisters, though she confesses, “I’m not fine.”

It's only appropriate that “Encanto” — fueled by eight original songs by “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda — turns into that most special thing of all: A triumph in every category: art, songs and heart.

It starts with Mirabel Madrigal, a saucer-eyed, sweet hearted youngster from a magical family in Colombia, where their vibrant house holds many generations. Every Madrigal at the age of 5 reveals an inner magic, say, shapeshifting, talking to animals, super strength or powerful hearing. They, in turn, help the surrounding community.

But magic has somehow skipped over Mirabel (voiced by Stephanie Beatriz), who as she grows into a young girl still tries to be useful among a household of Avenger-like siblings. “Gift or no gift, I am just as special as the rest of my family,” she says.