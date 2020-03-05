Review: In 'Onward,' a weird but worthy Pixar magic act

“Onward,” written and directed by Dan Scanlon (“Monsters University”), may initially be a tough sell, and it’s not a movie likely to immediately rise to the top of everyone’s Pixar’s rankings. (“Ratatouille” forever.) But its eccentric odyssey of two brothers delving into a fantastical past to find their way through grief and self-doubt is a worthy addition to the studio’s canon. Its world is a little incongruous (one wants to unsee the centaur police officer), and the movie’s depiction of death isn’t so well honed as it is in, say, “Up” or “Toy Story 3.” But “Onward” makes the most of its strange assemblage to tell a sweet and moving story — enough so to leave you yet again shaking your head at Pixar’s magic act.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ian Lightfoot (voiced by Tom Holland) is an elf in high school with typical teenage problems. He’s turning 16, a passage into young adulthood that for Ian is filled with angst and anxiety. His lack of self confidence is only the more worrisome to him when he hears that his late father, whose death came before Ian was born, was an impressively “bold” man. Ian makes a “new me” list with the entry: “Be more like Dad.”