Review: 'Painted Bird' brings a disputed novel to grim life

Václav Marhoul’s “The Painted Bird” begins with utter bleakness but over the course of its 169-minute running time, keeps finding lower depths of misery.

“The Painted Bird” is a colossally brutal and pitiless odyssey of human barbarity and cruelty sketched across Eastern Europe during the Holocaust and World War II. It is, to put it mildly, no walk in the park.

The film, about a boy (Petr Kotlár) abandoned by his parents at the age of 6, is based on the 1965 novel of the same name by the Polish-American writer Jerzy Kosinski. “The Painted Bird,” the book, has a curious history. It was much celebrated at the time of its release. Kosinski appeared on the cover of Time magazine; his third book, “Being There,” was adapted into the Peter Sellers film. But his debut sensation, taken as autobiography, was later debunked. Some of its painful histories had basis in fact, others were imagined. Some was written and translated into English by paid assistants.

But “The Painted Bird” hasn’t vanished. For some, it remains a potent chronicle of atrocity with a vivid central metaphor for childhood. The title comes from one of the people that takes in the boy: a bird trapper who, in anguish for his lover, paints a bird before releasing it, rendering it unrecognizable to its flock. The other birds pick it apart in mid-air.