Review: 'The Last Thing He Wanted' is alarmingly unthrilling

The movie stars Anne Hathaway as the middle-aged woman at the heart of the book. Like many of Didion's heroines, Hathaway's Elena McMahon has walked out of her life. Actually she does it twice. We meet her as a hard-nosed journalist who has already fled a cossetted existence and wealthy husband. Then we see her flee that high-flying career in order to aid her ailing dad.

Dad (Willem Dafoe, terrific) is a curmudgeonly arms dealer who has manged to arrange one last exchange which will net him $1 million, a lot in the mid-80s. But his memory is failing and he gets confused so he asks his daughter to fill in for him. So that's how we get Elena in a cocktail dress standing on a remote airstrip in Nicaragua with cases of guns, bullets and land mines.

Somehow the irony of this situation isn't fully explored. Here we have a righteous journalist who just a few minutes before was declaring “We can't just look away!” about Central American atrocities who's now smuggling in the exact weapons fueling the violence. But Elena is moving too quickly to think about it — she's fallen deep into a twisty conspiracy wrapped in an enigma hidden in a lousy script.