Review: Um, what? 'The Turning' is a muddled take on madness

It's really not a good sign when a movie ends with a bold, shocking flourish and much of the audience can be heard muttering through the credits: “Wait, um ... WHAT?”

Not, “Ooh” or “Wow” or “Hmm" or "Interesting!” Nope, this is more like an exasperated, even hostile sigh of confusion, as in, “I sat through an hour and a half for THIS?”

A befuddling ending is hardly the only perplexing choice by the filmmakers of "The Turning,” the latest update to the 19th-century horror novella “The Turn of the Screw" by Henry James, a man we could say is now “turning” in his grave — but we'll spare you the pun.

One might also wonder, for example, why the action is transferred not to the present but only to 1994. A good guess might be the grunge-heavy soundtrack assembled here by director Floria Sigismondi, a veteran of music videos. It's also the year of Kurt Cobain's death — a poster of Cobain pointedly adorns the bedroom wall of one of the two orphans at the center of the plot.