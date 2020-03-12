Review: Unease of girlhood shines through in ‘Never Rarely’

Autumn attempts to get help near home, but realizes eventually that the women in her town are not exactly supportive of her decision. And so in order to have a choice she and Skylar board a bus to New York, where things don’t get any easier. The first clinic they try won’t terminate past a certain point in the pregnancy. The next option won’t be open until the following day and Autumn and Skyler, not having enough money to spend on a hotel, are only able to wander the cold, wet and uninviting city until morning.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It would be reductive to think of “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” as simply an abortion drama. This is a film about class and gender and femaleness and youth and unwanted attention that makes the smallest moments come alive with humanity. Rarely has a filmmaker ever given so much care to show the everyday awkwardness and subtle humiliations of being a woman, from the minor things (like adjusting a bra strap) to the major. The girls navigate subways, bureaucracies and even karaoke rooms and bowling alleys with the fortitude of warriors. Both Flanigan and Ryder should have Hollywood clamoring for them after this film.