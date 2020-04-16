Review: Watching 'Trolls World Tour'? Bring ear plugs

In “World Tour,” our original clan, including Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake), discover a wider world of trolls. The trolls we know believe in the power of pop, but it turns out there are others out there devoted to techno, classical, country, funk and rock. There are even other pockets they find along the way, too, including those for hip-hop, Reggaeton and even dedicated yodelers. (Unfortunately, there are no cameos for Prog Rock or Crunk.)

It's the Rock Trolls that start the trouble in “World Tour." Their leader, Queen Barb (Rachel Bloom), sets out to dominate the other groups. Armed with heavy-metal power chords and Metallica-esque bombast, Queen Barb plots a rock reign to drown out the other styles.

The plot gives “World Tour” an opportunity to cycle through countless hits, and it does so so speedily that the film often feels less like a story than an impatient, candy-colored battle of the bands. When it slows down, and allows more than a snippet of a song, “Trolls World Tour” is more enjoyable. There's a good hip-hop interlude and a fine Kelly Clarkson country ballad.