Rolling out cinematic magic: Gary's Deon Taylor directs another thriller with 'Fatale'

Although a pandemic has struck the world, director Deon Taylor hasn't stopped working in one way or another.
"I've been active in terms of getting things done during this time. The first couple of months, I stopped working. But I thought, I've got to figure out how to work," Taylor said during a recent telephone interview.
He said he's been doing well and added "as good as you can be at this time, and staying safe."
Taylor, who grew up in Gary, just had his latest film released Friday by Lionsgate. The movie "Fatale," which was supposed to be released in the summer, stars Hilary Swank, Michael Ealy, Mike Colter, Danny Pino and Tyrin Turner.
Among past films he's directed are "Black and Blue," "The Intruder," "Meet the Blacks" and "Traffik." He also made the movie "Don't Fear" earlier this year, which was filmed in 18 days and will be released in 2021.
"Fatale" is a thriller which relays the story of a successful sports agent who engages in a one-night stand in Las Vegas, only to find that the woman he was involved with is out to make his life a roller coaster ride of tragedy and problems.
The idea for the film was Taylor's.
"I had the story in my head and created it. Then I turned it over to David Loughery, who wrote it," he said.
"I love this genre of film," Taylor said about thrillers.
"My sense of filmmaking is retro," he said. "I love twists and turns, when rules are broken and when characters have flaws."
Taylor likens his making of "Fatale" as being similar to Alfred Hitchcock's "Strangers on a Train," a film he personally enjoys.
He called "Fatale" a "great audience movie" because of its suspenseful and who-done-it aspects.
Working with the cast of "Fatale" was rewarding for Taylor.
"Being able to work with two-time Academy Award winner Hilary Swank was great. She's one of the great actresses of our generation," Taylor said. Swank, he said, was excellent at portraying such a "twisted and cool" character.
Taylor said he and Swank developed a fast friendship on the set.
"I gained a friend and got a great film" he said.
The director said he always welcomes actors' ideas on his sets.
I'm an actor's director. I let the actors give feedback," he said adding he "believes" in the actors.
"That's how great movies are made. You're the coach ... then it comes down to you have to let the players play."
Taylor, who is a a graduate of West Side High School, said he was a fan of movies at a young age. The director, who was born in Chicago, also had a career as a professional basketball player.
He learned his strong work ethic from his steelworker father, who worked at U.S. Steel in Gary as well as Inland Steel, and his mother, who had multiple jobs.
Taylor, who never went to film school, runs the Hidden Empire Film Group. His wife, Roxanne Avent Taylor, who is his producing partner, works with him in the filmmaking company. Taylor said it's been a great deal of work to make it in the independent film world.
The director's next project is a film called "Grave Hill," which he's working on with the producers of the award-winning movie "Parasite."
"It's set in the 1840s and is a gothic/horror film," he said.
Taylor, who still has family members who live in Gary, said he wants "to send as much love as I can to Gary."
He said he's also working on a documentary with a daughter of the late Gary mayor Richard Hatcher on the life of her father. The director would like to create a program in Gary for future filmmakers.
Asked what he'd suggest filmmakers keep in mind while working during the pandemic, Taylor said there are a few things to think about.
"Number one is to be extremely safe. Don't take this lightly. Don't take the pandemic for a game or a joke. Then figure out what you can do and do something. If you can't walk, crawl."
