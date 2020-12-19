Rolling out cinematic magic: Gary's Deon Taylor directs another thriller with 'Fatale'

He learned his strong work ethic from his steelworker father, who worked at U.S. Steel in Gary as well as Inland Steel, and his mother, who had multiple jobs.

Taylor, who never went to film school, runs the Hidden Empire Film Group. His wife, Roxanne Avent Taylor, who is his producing partner, works with him in the filmmaking company. Taylor said it's been a great deal of work to make it in the independent film world.

The director's next project is a film called "Grave Hill," which he's working on with the producers of the award-winning movie "Parasite."

"It's set in the 1840s and is a gothic/horror film," he said.

Taylor, who still has family members who live in Gary, said he wants "to send as much love as I can to Gary."

He said he's also working on a documentary with a daughter of the late Gary mayor Richard Hatcher on the life of her father. The director would like to create a program in Gary for future filmmakers.

Asked what he'd suggest filmmakers keep in mind while working during the pandemic, Taylor said there are a few things to think about.

"Number one is to be extremely safe. Don't take this lightly. Don't take the pandemic for a game or a joke. Then figure out what you can do and do something. If you can't walk, crawl."

