'So Cold the River' with Region actor Andrew West to screen in Bloomington

So Cold the River

"So Cold the River" was filmed on location at West Baden Springs Hotel.

 Provided

A special film screening of thriller "So Cold The River" will be held Sept. 30 in Bloomington, Indiana.

Merrillville native Andrew West and Bethany Joy Lenz are among performers starring in the movie. The book "So Cold the River" is written by Michael Kortya, a Bloomington native.

The film, produced by Pigasus Pictures and directed by Paul Shoulberg, an alum of IU, will be screened at Buskirk_Chumley Theater in Bloomington.

A pre-show cocktail hour will be at 6 p.m. and a Q&A wth filmmakers will follow the movie. An after-party will also be held. Tickets are $5-$10.

The movie was filmed on location at West Baden Springs Hotel, a lavish hotel in West Baden Springs, Indiana.

Personnel behind "So Cold the River" and Cardinal Spirits will  be launching a special vodka called So Cold The Vodka in conjunction with the movie.

"So Cold the River" features ghostly happenings and other spooky situations, a perfect movie to watch just before and during the Halloween season.

For more information on the screening, visit buskirkchumley.org.

Future sells entire music catalogue in rumored 8-figure deal

