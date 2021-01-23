Streaming Sundance: Popular film festival goes virtual

Through the 2021 version of the festival, film fans will have the opportunity to see a variety of feature films, documentaries, Indie works and more. There will be artist talks, premieres and other attractions to enjoy online as well.

“Suddenly, people from around the country and around the world can be at Sundance for the first time, be part of that first audience who can talk about this work which will in some ways define the conversation around cinema in the 12 months afterwards," festival director Tabitha Jackson told the Associated Press.

Karen Toering, founder of the Gary International Black Film Festival, said she will be virtually "attending" the Sundance Film Festival as well as checking out some of the regional events in satellite locations.

"I generally try to attend at least three festivals each year to learn, experience and connect with filmmakers and film distributors. Many of the curated films at the Gary International Black Film Festival are borne out of relationships and connections we made at another film festival," Toering said. "The pandemic has really made festivals so much more accessible with online access."

She added, "It has shown festival programmers that there is an engaged audience out there that we can tap into beyond the geography of our home cities."