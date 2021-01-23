Streaming Sundance: Popular film festival goes virtual

When it comes to film festivals, the Sundance Film Festival, a project of The Sundance Institute, has long been one of the popular events to showcase a diverse roster of films.
It began as The Utah/U.S. Film Festival in 1978 in Salt Lake City, presented by founders Sterling Van Wagenen, John Earle and Cirina Hampton Catania with actor Robert Redford as board chairman. It later was largely held at The Sundance Resort in the Wasatch Mountains near Provo, Utah, which was owned by Redford. In 1981 it moved to its current Park City, Utah location.
This year, for the first time, due to the pandemic, the groundbreaking indie fest moves to an online format, though there will be limited satellite locations across the country that will present some of the festival films. The Sundance Film Festival runs from Jan. 28 to Feb. 3.
In a recent news release, Sundance Institute founder Redford said, “We’ve forged a new collective vision: one that honors the spirit and tradition of these invigorating yearly gatherings in Utah, while making room for imaginative new possibilities in a new online format.”
In addition to the online offerings, among satellite locations to feature some of the films will be theaters in New Orleans, Tulsa, Nashville, Iowa City, Atlanta and other cities. As of press time, nothing in the Chicago area was scheduled.
Through the 2021 version of the festival, film fans will have the opportunity to see a variety of feature films, documentaries, Indie works and more. There will be artist talks, premieres and other attractions to enjoy online as well.
“Suddenly, people from around the country and around the world can be at Sundance for the first time, be part of that first audience who can talk about this work which will in some ways define the conversation around cinema in the 12 months afterwards," festival director Tabitha Jackson told the Associated Press.
Karen Toering, founder of the Gary International Black Film Festival, said she will be virtually "attending" the Sundance Film Festival as well as checking out some of the regional events in satellite locations.
"I generally try to attend at least three festivals each year to learn, experience and connect with filmmakers and film distributors. Many of the curated films at the Gary International Black Film Festival are borne out of relationships and connections we made at another film festival," Toering said. "The pandemic has really made festivals so much more accessible with online access."
She added, "It has shown festival programmers that there is an engaged audience out there that we can tap into beyond the geography of our home cities."
Toering said she believes online festival offerings are "here to stay."
"I know that we are planning to keep the Gary International Black Film Festival's online presence along with our in-person events in the future," Toering said.
Film fans who want to explore the offerings of the Sundance Film Festival will find a number of interesting movies in the spotlight, including "Coda," a film about a deaf family with one child who can hear; a movie directed by Questlove titled "Summer of Soul (Or When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)," which is about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival; and the movie "Land," which is directed by first-time director Robin Wright.
There's also a film about "dream auditing" titled "Strawberry Mansion" and something for "kids" who grew up on Sesame Street. The documentary about everyone's favorite street is "Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street," detailing the history of the place Big Bird, Elmo and Cookie Monster call home.
Also in the mix are documentaries about author Amy Tan and actress/singer Rita Moreno.
FYI: Film lovers who never made it to the mountains of Utah to partake of the fest's offerings can easily do so now. If you're interested in "attending" the virtual Sundance Film Festival, visit sundance.org or visit Sundance on Facebook. You may also visit festival.sundance.org.
