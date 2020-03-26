TCM is bringing its classic film festival to your home

And since they already had him in studio, they had him do one for “Casablanca” too.

For those looking for family fare, Mankiewicz said his nearly 7-year-old daughter loves “Singin’ in the Rain,” which will air at 6 p.m. on April 19.

“Musicals are a great, great opportunity to bring people together,” he said.

And for couples wondering what might make a good date night film, Mankiewicz suggests Jules Dassin’s 1950 noir “Night and the City” (April 18, 11:45 p.m.) with Gene Tierney, or “Red-Headed Woman,” a pre-code film starring Jean Harlow as a woman who uses sex to advance herself that airs at 2 pm on April 19.

Another pre-code gem is “Baby Face” with Barbara Stanwyck, playing early April 20.

“One of her conquests is a 25-year-old John Wayne,” he said.

Or if a documentary is more your speed, there’s always “Grey Gardens" or “Harold and Lillian: A Hollywood Love Story,” about a storyboard artist and one of the great movie researchers of all time, featuring interviews with Francis Ford Coppola and Mel Brooks.