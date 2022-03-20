The 94th Oscars: How to watch every nominee

The 94th Academy Awards are just around the corner.
If you’re one of the people who watch the Oscars every year and think, “I’ve never heard of that” about half the nominated films, maybe we can help you out.
Here’s an alphabetical look at every nominated film and how you can watch each of them. Plus, we’ll break out the biggest categories in case you just want to see all the Best Picture nominees, or all the acting nominees, for example.
Like every year, there are some amazing movie experiences that can leave you moved or inspired, or even just provide some good background noise while you surf TikTok.
How to Watch the 94th Academy Award Nominees: Alphabetical
Affairs of the Art: The New Yorker YouTube channel (https://youtu.be/bAX9_rDvO_c)
Ascension: Paramount+
Attica: Amazon Prime
Audible: Netflix
Being the Ricardos: Amazon Prime
Belfast: Theaters, video on demand
Bestia: Vimeo video on demand rental
BoxBallet: Oscar shorts marathon in theaters
CODA: Apple TV+
Coming 2 America: Amazon Prime
Cruella: Disney+
Cyrano: Theaters, Apple TV+ rental
Don't Look Up: Netflix
The Dress: Vimeo video on demand rental
Drive My Car: HBO Max, video on demand
Dune: Blu-Ray/DVD, video on demand
Encanto: Disney+
The Eyes of Tammy Faye: HBO Max
Flee: Hulu
Four Good Days: Hulu
Free Guy: HBO Max, Disney+, Blu-Ray/DVD, video on demand
The Hand of God: Netflix
House of Gucci: Video on demand
King Richard: Video on demand
Lead Me Home: Netflix
Licorice Pizza: Video on demand
The Long Goodbye: Riz Ahmed’s YouTube channel
The Lost Daughter: Netflix
Luca: Disney+
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom: Video on demand
The Mitchells vs. The Machines: Netflix
Nightmare Alley: Hulu, HBO Max
No Time To Die: Blu-Ray/DVD, video on demand
On My Mind: Oscar shorts marathon in theaters
Parallel Mothers: Theaters, video on demand
Please Hold: Oscar shorts marathon in theaters
The Power of the Dog: Netflix
The Queen of Basketball: New York Times YouTube channel
Raya and the Last Dragon: Disney+
Robin Robin: Netflix
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: Disney+
Spencer: Hulu
Spider-Man: No Way Home: Theaters, video on demand
Summer of Soul (… Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised): Hulu
Take and Run: Oscar shorts marathon in theaters
Three Songs for Benazir: Netflix
Tick, Tick ... Boom!: Netflix
The Tragedy of Macbeth: Apple TV+
West Side Story: HBO Max, Hulu, theaters
When We Were Bullies: Oscar shorts marathon in theaters
Windshield Wiper: Short of the Week's YouTube channel
The Worst Person in the World: Theaters, video on demand
Writing with Fire: PBS.org on March 28
How to Watch the 94th Academy Award Nominees: Key Categories
Best Picture
Belfast: Theaters, video on demand
CODA: Apple TV+
Don't Look Up: Netflix
Drive My Car: HBO Max, video on demand
Dune: Blu-Ray/DVD, video on demand
King Richard: Video on demand
Licorice Pizza: Video on demand
Nightmare Alley: Hulu, HBO Max
The Power of the Dog: Netflix
West Side Story: HBO Max, Hulu, theaters
Best Director
Belfast (Kenneth Branagh): Theaters, video on demand
Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi): HBO Max, video on demand
Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson): Video on demand
The Power of the Dog (Jane Camapion): Netflix
West Side Story (Steven Spielberg): HBO Max, Hulu, theaters
Best Actress
Being the Ricardos (Nicole Kidman): Amazon Prime
The Eyes of Tammy Faye (Jessica Chastain): HBO Max
The Lost Daughter (Olivia Colman): Netflix
Parallel Mothers (Penelope Cruz): Theaters, video on demand
Spencer (Kristen Stewart: Hulu
Best Actor
Being the Ricardos (Javier Bardem): Amazon Prime
King Richard (Will Smith): Video on demand
The Power of the Dog (Benedict Cumberbatch): Netflix
Tick, Tick ... Boom! (Andrew Garfield): Netflix
The Tragedy of Macbeth (Denzel Washington): Apple TV+
Best Supporting Actress
Belfast (Judi Dench): Theaters, video on demand
King Richard (Aunjanue Ellis): Video on demand
The Lost Daughter (Jessie Buckley): Netflix
The Power of the Dog (Kirsten Dunst): Netflix
West Side Story (Ariana DeBose): HBO Max, Hulu, theaters
Best Supporting Actor
Being the Ricardos (J.K. Simmons): Amazon Prime
Belfast (Ciaran Hinds): Theaters, video on demand
CODA (Troy Kotsur): Apple TV+
The Power of the Dog (Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee): Netflix
Best Original Screenplay
Belfast (Kenneth Branagh): Theaters, video on demand
Don't Look Up (Adam McKay, David Sirota): Netflix
King Richard (Zach Baylin): Video on demand
Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson): Theaters, video on demand
The Worst Person in the World (Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier): Theaters, video on demand
Best Adapted Screenplay
CODA (Sian Heder): Apple TV+
Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe): HBO Max, video on demand
Dune (Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth): Blu-Ray/DVD, video on demand
The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal): Netflix
The Power of the Dog (Jane Camapion): Netflix
Matt Erickson is an award-winning writer and editor based in Northwest Indiana. He has seen each Oscar nominee in the 20 major categories prior to the awards ceremony every year since 2002. The past 10 years, he has seen every nominee, period, before the Oscars. In 2004, he correctly picked 21 of the 24 winners — and has been trying to get back into the 20s ever since.