The 94th Oscars: How to watch every nominee

The 94th Academy Awards are just around the corner.

If you’re one of the people who watch the Oscars every year and think, “I’ve never heard of that” about half the nominated films, maybe we can help you out.

Here’s an alphabetical look at every nominated film and how you can watch each of them. Plus, we’ll break out the biggest categories in case you just want to see all the Best Picture nominees, or all the acting nominees, for example.

Like every year, there are some amazing movie experiences that can leave you moved or inspired, or even just provide some good background noise while you surf TikTok.

How to Watch the 94th Academy Award Nominees: Alphabetical

Affairs of the Art: The New Yorker YouTube channel (https://youtu.be/bAX9_rDvO_c)

Ascension: Paramount+

Attica: Amazon Prime

Audible: Netflix

Being the Ricardos: Amazon Prime

Belfast: Theaters, video on demand

Bestia: Vimeo video on demand rental

BoxBallet: Oscar shorts marathon in theaters

CODA: Apple TV+

Coming 2 America: Amazon Prime

Cruella: Disney+

Cyrano: Theaters, Apple TV+ rental

Don't Look Up: Netflix

The Dress: Vimeo video on demand rental

Drive My Car: HBO Max, video on demand

Dune: Blu-Ray/DVD, video on demand

Encanto: Disney+

The Eyes of Tammy Faye: HBO Max

Flee: Hulu

Four Good Days: Hulu

Free Guy: HBO Max, Disney+, Blu-Ray/DVD, video on demand

The Hand of God: Netflix

House of Gucci: Video on demand

King Richard: Video on demand

Lead Me Home: Netflix

Licorice Pizza: Video on demand

The Long Goodbye: Riz Ahmed’s YouTube channel

The Lost Daughter: Netflix

Luca: Disney+

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom: Video on demand

The Mitchells vs. The Machines: Netflix

Nightmare Alley: Hulu, HBO Max

No Time To Die: Blu-Ray/DVD, video on demand

On My Mind: Oscar shorts marathon in theaters

Parallel Mothers: Theaters, video on demand

Please Hold: Oscar shorts marathon in theaters

The Power of the Dog: Netflix

The Queen of Basketball: New York Times YouTube channel

Raya and the Last Dragon: Disney+

Robin Robin: Netflix

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: Disney+

Spencer: Hulu

Spider-Man: No Way Home: Theaters, video on demand

Summer of Soul (… Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised): Hulu

Take and Run: Oscar shorts marathon in theaters

Three Songs for Benazir: Netflix

Tick, Tick ... Boom!: Netflix

The Tragedy of Macbeth: Apple TV+

West Side Story: HBO Max, Hulu, theaters

When We Were Bullies: Oscar shorts marathon in theaters

Windshield Wiper: Short of the Week's YouTube channel

The Worst Person in the World: Theaters, video on demand

Writing with Fire: PBS.org on March 28

How to Watch the 94th Academy Award Nominees: Key Categories

Best Picture

Belfast: Theaters, video on demand

CODA: Apple TV+

Don't Look Up: Netflix

Drive My Car: HBO Max, video on demand

Dune: Blu-Ray/DVD, video on demand

King Richard: Video on demand

Licorice Pizza: Video on demand

Nightmare Alley: Hulu, HBO Max

The Power of the Dog: Netflix

West Side Story: HBO Max, Hulu, theaters

Best Director

Belfast (Kenneth Branagh): Theaters, video on demand

Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi): HBO Max, video on demand

Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson): Video on demand

The Power of the Dog (Jane Camapion): Netflix

West Side Story (Steven Spielberg): HBO Max, Hulu, theaters

Best Actress

Being the Ricardos (Nicole Kidman): Amazon Prime

The Eyes of Tammy Faye (Jessica Chastain): HBO Max

The Lost Daughter (Olivia Colman): Netflix

Parallel Mothers (Penelope Cruz): Theaters, video on demand

Spencer (Kristen Stewart: Hulu

Best Actor

Being the Ricardos (Javier Bardem): Amazon Prime

King Richard (Will Smith): Video on demand

The Power of the Dog (Benedict Cumberbatch): Netflix

Tick, Tick ... Boom! (Andrew Garfield): Netflix

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Denzel Washington): Apple TV+

Best Supporting Actress

Belfast (Judi Dench): Theaters, video on demand

King Richard (Aunjanue Ellis): Video on demand

The Lost Daughter (Jessie Buckley): Netflix

The Power of the Dog (Kirsten Dunst): Netflix

West Side Story (Ariana DeBose): HBO Max, Hulu, theaters

Best Supporting Actor

Being the Ricardos (J.K. Simmons): Amazon Prime

Belfast (Ciaran Hinds): Theaters, video on demand

CODA (Troy Kotsur): Apple TV+

The Power of the Dog (Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee): Netflix

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast (Kenneth Branagh): Theaters, video on demand

Don't Look Up (Adam McKay, David Sirota): Netflix

King Richard (Zach Baylin): Video on demand

Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson): Theaters, video on demand

The Worst Person in the World (Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier): Theaters, video on demand

Best Adapted Screenplay

CODA (Sian Heder): Apple TV+

Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe): HBO Max, video on demand

Dune (Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth): Blu-Ray/DVD, video on demand

The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal): Netflix

The Power of the Dog (Jane Camapion): Netflix

Matt Erickson is an award-winning writer and editor based in Northwest Indiana. He has seen each Oscar nominee in the 20 major categories prior to the awards ceremony every year since 2002. The past 10 years, he has seen every nominee, period, before the Oscars. In 2004, he correctly picked 21 of the 24 winners — and has been trying to get back into the 20s ever since.

