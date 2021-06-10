The curtain rises on the Tribeca Festival, and New York, too

“Eighteen months ago, we all had to isolate,” says Rosenthal. “Now that we’re coming out of it, I talk to so many people who are in some ways struggling to come out. It’s been interesting the emotional toll this has taken on so many of us, not to mention the families that lost loved ones and all the front-line workers."

Tribeca is part of a wider effort to restore New York’s cultural life. Rosenthal has helped lead Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s “NY PopsUp” program, a series of free pop-up performances running through Labor Day. In just the past week, Bruce Springsteen said that he’ll reopen his Broadway show later this month. A massive summer concert in Central Park was announced. And on June 20, the Foo Fighters will reopen Madison Square Garden to concerts after a 15-month shutdown.

But Tribeca, which includes 56 world premieres and programming across television, videogames, podcasts and virtual reality, had to start planning its 2021 incarnation — its 20th year — last August. Permits needed to be filed. Selections needed to be made. Organizers had to try to guess how health restrictions and vaccinations would evolve as they put the festival together. The rules of the road, as Rosenthal says, kept changing. Ultimately, they gambled that an in-person festival would be possible.