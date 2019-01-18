Movie fans will be interested in a film event happening in Whiting this weekend.
"The Law of Moises," by filmmaker Crystal Barnes, will premiere at 5 p.m. Jan. 19 at The Hoosier Theater, 1335 119th St., Whiting. The movie, about a young filmmaker who wants to leave his small hometown, realizes he can help save the town by staying.
The movie was filmed in Chicagoland. The event on Saturday will also include entertainment by Christian rock band Voice 10 after the movie screening. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for kids.
To learn more about the movie and its stars, visit thelawofmoises.com.