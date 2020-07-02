The revolution comes again: Miranda and Kail on 'Hamilton'

“I wrote it as kind of a throwaway line and in the Trump administration it gets this roar of approval,” says Miranda. “You almost feel the audience trying to say, ‘This anti-immigrant sentiment embodied by the current administration is not who we in the audience are.’ Things hit differently than they did in the Obama administration. And they’ll hit differently next year.”

Kail can’t sit in the back of a theater to see how this version of “Hamilton” plays. There were no test screenings except for one a few weeks ago for the cast, including original members Daveed Diggs, Leslie Odom Jr., Jonathan Groff and Renée Elise Goldsberry. But through Disney's subscription streaming service, it will be out there — somewhere, everywhere — to meet another moment in American history.

“Maybe it can be of use and of service in a way that was totally different than when we played our last performance two months ago or opened four months ago,” says Kail. “Access was always the challenge for us. Access is always the challenge for theater. Here was a chance for us to make the door wider and lower the barrier.”

For Miranda, it couldn’t come soon enough. He wanted the movie out, he says, as soon as he saw Kail’s first cut in late 2016.

“The conversation has always been: Have we played enough cities? Have we given enough people a chance to see the show live before releasing this?” says Miranda. “In a lot of ways, the question was answered for us.”

