It's the most wonderful time of the year for movie geeks. And then there are the haters who think "Holmes & Watson" was amazing, and the rest of us can get out of here with our appreciation of "The Favourite" or "Roma." For the awards show haters, it'll be a long six weeks.
But the 91st Annual Academy Awards are just around the corner, and this year's nominees will be announced Tuesday.
Last year, the conversation leading up to the big night was whether "The Shape of Water" or "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" would take Best Picture — or if another important newsroom drama, "The Post," would sneak in to steal it away to give us two journalism-based Best Pictures in three years. (In case you've already forgotten, it was "The Shape of Water," and there was no controversy unlike 2017's ceremony.)
This year, things are tight again. "A Star is Born" started awards season this past fall as the frontrunner, and largely has held that position thanks to across-the-board support from producers, directors, actors, writers and below-the-line guilds, as well.
But "Roma" is there lurking and a threat to make history as the first foreign film to win Best Picture. And if those two cancel each other out, "BlacKkKlansman" has made a strong case for the top prize.
The first part of the picture will be revealed Tuesday morning when the nominations are announced. Then the fun begins.
Who will get in? What will get snubbed?
Best Picture uses a slightly complicated preferential voting system. That ensures a minimum of five nominees and a max of 10. For two straight years, there have been nine Best Picture nominees — and I think that number holds this year, as well.
Could "Bohemian Rhapsody" move up to give us 10 nominees? Or "Crazy Rich Asians" or "Mary Poppins Returns?" Those are among a few films on the bubble that I don't think make the Academy's cut compared to the Golden Globes or Critics Choice awards. This year, along with our picks and key films or people who just missed the cut, we also give you some lists of movies or people who weren't really in the discussion — but are worth your time, anyway.
The Oscars is a celebration of movies and the art of filmmaking, and what good does it do to not encourage you to get out there and see some of this great stuff?
The past five years, the picks in this space were a combined 83 percent accurate for the 10 major categories (82 percent accurate last year), and 72 percent accurate overall (with 80 percent accuracy in 2018).
So if nothing else, these predictions should give you a pretty good idea of the names you're likely to hear called on Tuesday morning — and a great idea of what you should head out to see at the theater before Feb. 24.
Best Picture
MattE's picks: Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman, The Favourite, First Man, Green Book, If Beale Street Could Talk, Roma, A Star is Born, Vice
Snubbed: Bohemian Rhapsody, Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Crazy Rich Asians, Mary Poppins Returns, A Quiet Place
Too Far Overlooked, and That's a Shame: Eighth Grade, Mid90s, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Widows, The Wife
Best Director
MattE's picks: Bradley Cooper (A Star is Born), Alfonso Cuaron (Roma), Peter Farrelly (Green Book), Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman), Adam McKay (Vice)
Snubbed: Damien Chazelle (First Man), Ryan Coogler (Black Panther), Marielle Heller (Can You Ever Forgive Me?), Barry Jenkins (If Beale Street Could Talk), Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite)
Too Far Overlooked, and That's a Shame: Paul Dano (Wildlife), Jonah Hill (Mid90s), John Krasinski (A Quiet Place), Steve McQueen (Widows), Bjorn Runge (The Wife)
Best Actress
MattE's picks: Glenn Close (The Wife), Olivia Colman (The Favourite), Viola Davis (Widows), Lady Gaga (A Star is Born), Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)
Snubbed: Yalitza Aparicio (Roma), Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins Returns), Toni Collette (Hereditary), Carey Mulligan (Wildlife), Saoirse Ronan (Mary Queen of Scots)
Too Far Overlooked, and That's a Shame: Elsie Fisher (Eighth Grade), Kathryn Hahn (Private Life), Kiki Layne (If Beale Street Could Talk), Natalie Portman (Annihilation), Charlize Theron (Tully)
Best Actor
MattE's picks: Christian Bale (Vice), Bradley Cooper (A Star is Born), Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody), Viggo Mortensen (Green Book), John David Washington (BlacKkKlansman)
Snubbed: Willem Dafoe (At Eternity's Gate), Ryan Gosling (First Man), Ethan Hawke (First Reformed), Joaquin Phoenix (You Were Never Really Here), Robert Redford (The Old Man and the Gun)
Too Far Overlooked, and That's a Shame: Steve Carell (Beautiful Boy), Clint Eastwood (The Mule), Lucas Hedges (Boy Erased), Hugh Jackman (The Front Runner), Stephan James (If Beale Street Could Talk)
Best Supporting Actress
MattE's picks: Amy Adams (Vice), Claire Foy (First Man), Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk), Emma Stone (The Favourite), Rachel Weisz (The Favourite)
Snubbed: Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place), Nicole Kidman (Boy Erased), Margot Robbie (Mary Queen of Scots), Marina de Tavira (Roma), Michelle Yeoh (Crazy Rich Asians)
Too Far Overlooked, and That's a Shame: Linda Cardellini (Green Book), Elizabeth Debicki (Widows), Vera Farmiga (The Front Runner), Thomasin McKenzie (Leave No Trace), Sissy Spacek (The Old Man and the Gun)
Best Supporting Actor
MattE's picks: Mahershala Ali (Green Book), Timothee Chalamet (Beautiful Boy), Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman), Sam Elliott (A Star is Born), Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)
Snubbed: Steve Carell (Vice), Brian Tyree Henry (If Beale Street Could Talk), Michael B. Jordan (Black Panther), Jonathan Pryce (The Wife), Sam Rockwell (Vice)
Too Far Overlooked, and That's a Shame: Steve Buscemi (The Death of Stalin), Russell Crowe (Boy Erased), Brian Tyree Henry (Widows), Nicholas Hoult (The Favourite), J.K. Simmons (The Front Runner)
Original Screenplay
MattE's picks: The Favourite, First Reformed, Green Book, Roma, Vice
Snubbed: Eighth Grade, On the Basis of Sex, Private Life, A Quiet Place, The Rider
Adapted Screenplay
MattE's picks: Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman, Can You Ever Forgive Me?, If Beale Street Could Talk, A Star is Born
Snubbed: Beautiful Boy, Crazy Rich Asians, First Man, Leave No Trace, Widows
Animated Feature
MattE's picks: Incredibles 2, Isle of Dogs, Mirai, Ralph Breaks the Internet, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Film Editing
MattE's picks: The Favourite, First Man, Roma, A Star is Born, Vice
Original Score
MattE's picks: Black Panther (Ludwig Goransson), First Man (Justin Hurwitz), If Beale Street Could Talk (Nicholas Britell), Isle of Dogs (Alexandre Desplat), Mary Poppins Returns (Marc Shaiman)
Original Song
MattE's picks: Black Panther (All the Stars), Dumplin' (Girl in the Movies), Mary Poppins Returns (The Place Where the Lost Things Go), RBG (I'll Fight), A Star is Born (Shallow)
Sound Editing
MattE's picks: Black Panther, Bohemian Rhapsody, First Man, A Quiet Place, A Star is Born
Sound Mixing
MattE's picks: Black Panther, Bohemian Rhapsody, First Man, A Quiet Place, A Star is Born
Production Design
MattE's picks: Black Panther, The Favourite, First Man, Mary Poppins Returns, A Star is Born
Cinematography
MattE's picks: Black Panther, The Favourite, First Man, Roma, A Star is Born
Visual Effects
MattE's picks: Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther, First Man, Mary Poppins Returns, Ready Player One
Costume Design
MattE's picks: Black Panther, Bohemian Rhapsody, Crazy Rich Asians, The Favourite, Mary Poppins Returns
Makeup & Hairstyling
MattE's picks: Black Panther, Mary Queen of Scots, Vice
Foreign Film
MattE's picks: Capernaum (Lebanon), Cold War (Poland), Never Look Away (German), Roma (Mexico), Shoplifters (Japan)
Documentary Feature
MattE's picks: Free Solo, Minding the Gap, On Her Shoulders, RBG, Won't You Be My Neighbor?
Matt Erickson is an award-winning writer and editor based in Northwest Indiana. He has seen each Oscar nominee in the 20 major categories prior to the awards ceremony every year since 2002. The past seven years, he has seen every nominee, period, before the Oscars. In 2004, he correctly picked 21 of the 24 winners — and has been trying to get back into the 20s ever since.