All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.
THE CHICAGO THEATRE
Bob Weir and the Wolf Bros, 7 p.m. Oct. 31. $79-$164
John Butler Trio, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29. $43
UNITED CENTER
“So So Def 25th Cultural Curren$y,” featuring Jermaine Dupri, Xscape, Anthony Hamiltopn and others, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30. $78-$240
METRO
The Orb, 9 p.m. Nov. 10 (18 and older). $20
Stars, My Brightest Diamond, 9 p.m. Dec. 5 (18 and older). $25
Palaye Royale, 7 p.m. Nov. 18. $16
Municipal Waste, High on Fire, 7 p.m. Nov. 15 (18 and older). $25
This Will Destroy You, 9 p.m. Nov. 2 (18 and older). $20
OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK MUSIC
Rosanne Cash, John Leventhal, 8 p.m. Nov. 9. $75
Henry Kapono, 7 p.m. Oct. 18. $26
VIC THEATRE
Petit Biscuit, 8 p.m. Oct. 17 (18 and older). $27
Circa Survive, 7:30- p.m. Nov. 3. $29.50
HOUSE OF BLUES
Bunbury, 6:30 p.m. March 20 (17 and older). $25
RIVIERA THEATRE
Kali Uchis, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24. $35
ARAGON BALLROOM
Louis the Child, 9 p.m. Nov. 23 (17 and older). $45
CITY WINERY
Joe Henry, 8 p.m. Nov. 15. $28-$40