Subscribe for 33¢ / day

All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.

THE CHICAGO THEATRE

Thechicagotheatre.com

Bob Weir and the Wolf Bros, 7 p.m. Oct. 31. $79-$164

John Butler Trio, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29. $43

UNITED CENTER

unitedcenter.com

“So So Def 25th Cultural Curren$y,” featuring Jermaine Dupri, Xscape, Anthony Hamiltopn and others, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30. $78-$240

METRO

Metrochicago.com

The Orb, 9 p.m. Nov. 10 (18 and older). $20

Stars, My Brightest Diamond, 9 p.m. Dec. 5 (18 and older). $25

Palaye Royale, 7 p.m. Nov. 18. $16

Municipal Waste, High on Fire, 7 p.m. Nov. 15 (18 and older). $25

This Will Destroy You, 9 p.m. Nov. 2 (18 and older). $20

OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK MUSIC

Oldtownschool.org

Rosanne Cash, John Leventhal, 8 p.m. Nov. 9. $75

Henry Kapono, 7 p.m. Oct. 18. $26

VIC THEATRE

Jamusa.com

Petit Biscuit, 8 p.m. Oct. 17 (18 and older). $27

Circa Survive, 7:30- p.m. Nov. 3. $29.50

HOUSE OF BLUES

Hob.com

Bunbury, 6:30 p.m. March 20 (17 and older). $25

RIVIERA THEATRE

Jamusa.com

Kali Uchis, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24. $35

ARAGON BALLROOM

Aragon.com

Louis the Child, 9 p.m. Nov. 23 (17 and older). $45

CITY WINERY

Citywinery.com

Joe Henry, 8 p.m. Nov. 15. $28-$40

0
0
0
0
0

Tags