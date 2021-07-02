Time to put 'Boss Baby' in the corner?

Tina turns out to be a Baby Corp. agent, too, and she summons Tim and Ted back to the conglomerate for a new mission — shrinking back to their ages in the last movie to go undercover and investigate the principal, Dr. Armstrong (Jeff Goldblum, spookily clownish) of Tabitha's school. Dr. Armstrong is cooking up a baby revolution that's completely absurd yet not without its merits. The school pageant, which Tabitha is anxiously preparing for, bluntly lays climate change at the feet of an older generation. In a bit that recalls the similarly colorful but much better “The Mitchells vs. the Machines," Dr. Armstrong's plot preys on parents' addiction to smart phones. The young, of course, have good reason to think they could do better with the world.