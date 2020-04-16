Tired of 'Frozen?' Stream these less obvious kids movies

-- “Lupin the Third: The Castle of Cagliostro”: For streaming Studio Ghibli films, we’ll have to wait until they collectively hit HBO Max when it launches in May. (They are available outside the U.S. on Netflix.) They are so good — among the most wondrous in cinema — you might just go ahead and buy copies of “My Neighbor Totoro,” “Spirited Away” and “Princess Mononoke.” But for now, you can stream the feature-film directing debut of Hayao Miyazaki, the animation master and co-founder of Ghibli. “The Castle of Cagliostro,” on Netflix, isn’t as well-known as Miyazaki’s best. But the director’s verve and imagination is already on display in this, a caper that continues the exploits of the debonair thief Arsène Lupin. Here Lupin discovers the loot from a casino heist is counterfeit.

--Buster Keaton: No child raised on Buster Keaton can turn out bad. It’s just a fact. Most even young children recognize, and laugh their heads off at, his genius. Keaton’s features are widely available, but many of his equally brilliant shorts can be streamed for free. Among them, “One Week,” in which he tries to assemble a house; “The Goat,” wherein Keaton is mistaken for a murderer; and “Cops,” in which he angers the entire Los Angeles police force.