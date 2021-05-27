'Too Close' bonds close friends Emily Watson, Clara Salaman

“It draws a very sympathetic portrait of the person in that situation and or really makes us try to understand how somebody gets that,” said Watson. “We’re all one step away from doing something desperate.”

The series was a critical hit in Britain, with The Independent saying “You won’t see more blatant awards fodder this year, but that doesn’t mean ‘Too Close’ won’t win them, or that they’ll be undeserved." The Guardian called it ”a fantastically compelling, brilliantly scripted whydunnit.”

Watson is quick to credit Gough — whose stage work includes “People, Places and Things” and “Angels in America” — as an “intense talent” able to capture damage and explosiveness. “It was amazing to go onto the dance floor with somebody like that,” Watson said.

She and Salaman have known each other since nursery school and through their teens as both pursued acting careers. They both starred as 13-year-olds in a production of “As You Like It,” with Salaman as Rosalind and Watson as Celia.

Salaman, who appeared on “The Bill” from 1999 to 2001 before turning to writing, handed over the manuscript of “Too Close” to Watson even before it was published, telling her friend it might make a good TV piece.