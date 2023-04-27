A new movie will be screened in Gary this weekend.

The premiere of "The Rise of EOS" will be held at 7 p.m. at West Side Leadership Academy, 900 Gerry St., Gary.

The film is being presented by The Gary Community School Corporation and West Side Theatre Guild, which is in its 27th season.

Mark Spencer, director of West Side Theatre Guild, said the film has been in the works for about two years. It's been actively filmed, though, over the last two months.

Spencer, who is the director of the film, said the movie depicts a fictional creation of the group EOS (Elements of Sound), which is an actual group established by a group of friends at West Side Leadership Academy.

According to Spencer, West Side students worked together to create the film with adult guidance. Creating a film such as this, he said, was important to show the students what can be done with team work and imagination.

"They are very excited about this. I'm happy for them," Spencer said.

Spencer added the students had the opportunity to film in various locations around the Region, including Ruben's Restaurant and a jet plane at the airport.

The film stars Kteyan Crowder, Kayden Nelson and Judah Coleman with appearances by Devin Hassan, Kaylin Goshay, Keith Nelson, Chelsea Whittington, Frank Menzies and Carl Scott.

Director of photography is Adam Hershman, and 2nd unit is operated by Jai Thomas. The film was written by Ben Clement.

Tickets are free and are available at West Side Leadership Academy, 900 Gerry St., the Urban League of Northwest Indiana, 3101 Broadway and The YWCA Northwest Indiana, 150 W. 15th Ave. A maximum of four tickets per person is allowed while supplies last.

For those who'd like to stream the film, you can do so on YouTube on April 29 at 7 p.m. Type EOS2023 in the search bar.