Monopoly, arguably the most popular board game of all time, has sold an estimated 200 million copies world-wide during its 88-year history.

No wonder Monopoly has been and remains one of the most popular slot themes in casinos since they were first introduced to gaming floors in 1998.

It all began in 1997 when WMS Gaming signed an exclusive world-wide licensing agreement with Hasbro, Inc. to develop electronic gaming devices branded with the Monopoly theme.

WMS Gaming is today a component of Light & Wonder, Inc., formerly Scientific Games, but the licensing agreement with Hasbro remains in force.

In fact, five years ago the long-term license agreement with Hasbro was extended through 2025 to include exclusive use of Monopoly and more than 15 other game brands.

Mr. Monopoly, the iconic millionaire cartoon character, gained his fame during the Great Depression. Families gathered around dining room and kitchen tables to forget about the worries of the day and get lost in high finance fantasy.

For better than two decades Monopoly has become just as beloved in casinos, thanks to the many themes that feature the dapper Mr. Monopoly along with many of the other timeless components for which the game is universally recognized.

More than three-dozen game titles have been launched in the franchise, a remarkable achievement for an industry in which slot products are not recognized for their longevity on gaming floors.

The manufacturer was able to take the core elements of Monopoly and the mass appeal the game enjoys and transfer them seamlessly into a gaming format.

What’s more, the dreams of the pursuit of wealth, the accumulation of riches, the possibility of greed, and even those inevitable setbacks combine to give the format seemingly limitless opportunities for expansion.

WMS Gaming and now Light & Wonder, Inc. have worked magic with the brand through the years as well as capitalizing on good timing within the gaming industry.

The games came along when low denomination penny games, multi-coin/multi-line capability, second screen bonus features, and most importantly TITO (ticket-in/ticket-out) technology revolutionized the slot industry.

WMS Gaming debuted much of its early trail-blazing technology using the Monopoly theme, including Transmissive Reels.

Many veteran casino-goers will recall the product featured a holographic presentation created by layering a LCD screen over a mechanical five-reel display. It was all the rage at the Global Gaming Expo in Las Vegas in 2006.

Another revolution came with the concept of “community gaming” with Monopoly Big Event. The format put every eligible player into the bonus round simultaneously, which introduced table game-style camaraderie to the slot playing experience.

