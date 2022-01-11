 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Mr. Show' and 'It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia' comedian Mary Lynn Rajskub to perform at The Market
  • Updated
Mary Lynn Rajskub will perform in Valparaiso.

 Joseph S. Pete

A comedian with many film and television credits will take the stage in Valparaiso.

Mary Lynn Rajskub will perform at 8 p.m. Jan 22 at The Market at 2405 U.S. 30 in Valparaiso.

"Have another big show coming through The Market. Mary Lynn Rajskub is comedic royalty," booker Jeff Webb said. "Having the distinction of being one of the original cast members of 'Mr. Show' as well as roles on 'The Larry Sanders Show,' films such as 'Dude, Where‘s My Car?,' 'Little Miss Sunshine,' 'Sweet Home Alabama,' and as Gail The Snail on 'It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,' Rajskub performing in Valparaiso, Indiana on Jan. 22nd is… kind of a big deal."

The Detroit native has performed in many television shows and movies, including in "Punch-Drunk Love," "Julie & Julia," Sunshine Cleaning," "Safety Not Guaranteed," "Man on the Moon," "Road Trip," "The Tomorrow War," "Arrested Development," "Flight of the Conchords" and "Gilmore Girls."

Rajskub also has performed live, including at the Edinburgh Theater Festival.

"She is also notable for playing Chloe O’Brien in the award-winning action thriller '24,'” Webb said. "Due to Miss Rajskub’s extensive training in hand-to-hand combat for the role, we will not need security for the evening."

The comedians Brandon King, Jason Laffoon, and Kevin Kellam also will perform as opening acts.

"The featured opening comedian for the evening will be veteran stand-up comic, native Region Rat, and host of the immensely popular 'Punch Drunk Sports' podcast: Jayson Thibault," Webb said.

Doors to the 18+ show open at 6:30 p.m.

For tickets or more information, visit themarketvalpo.com.

