Munster Ale Fest returns Saturday

Munster Ale Fest returns for a sixth year Saturday, bringing craft beers and hard ciders from across Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan to the Region.
The craft beer festival will take place between 1 and 4:30 p.m. Saturday at 1000 S. Centennial Drive in Munster. Those with VIP tickets can get in at noon.
Attendees can sample more than 100 craft beers from Burn 'Em Brewing in Michigan City, Byway Brewing in Hammond, Misbeehavin' Meads in Valparaiso, Off Square Brewing in Crown Point, One Trick Pony in Lansing, 3 Floyds in Munster, Windmill Brewing in Dyer and Zorn Brew Works in Michigan City.
Participants from outside the Region include Revolution Brewing in Chicago, 2Toms Brewing in Fort Wayne, B. Nektar in Ferndale, Michigan, Studebaker Brewing Co. in South Bend and Virtue Cider in Fennville, Michigan.
Food vendors include Big Daddy's Barbecue, Edwardo's Natural Pizza Restaurant, Dan's Pierogi's and the Sizzle Box food truck.
DJ LJ Nitro will work the turntables, taking requests and spinning tunes.
Tickets are $47 for general admission, $67 for a gold pass and $15 for designated drivers.
General admission tickets include unlimited beer and cider sampling and a souvenir pint glass. VIP covers the same, as well as the chance to get in an hour early when it's less crowded and $5 off selected merchandise, such as T-shirts, hats and hoodies.
For more information or tickets, visit munsteralefest.com.