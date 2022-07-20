Munster author pens new book

Munster-based author Emily Perkovich penned a new book of literary fiction.

New York City-based Vanguard Press published her new book "Swallow."

"Confusion builds in this sleepless fever-dream, where our narrator finds themselves searching for a way out. Corvus, a group consisting of two crows and a raven, is always present and eager to assist, but are they really just chatty birds? And why does time seem to loop and reset? How does it all tie together?" the publisher said in a press release.

Perkovich is an art evaluator for Persephone's Daughters who also wrote the poetry collection "Godshots Wanted: Apply Within." She is a Best of the Net Nomine who has been published in literary journals like Black Mountain Press, Sunday Mornings at the River, Coffin Bell Journal and Awakened Voices.

Her poem "This is Performance-Art" was a finalist for the 50th New Millennium Writings Award. Her literary work "strives to erase the stigma surrounding trauma victims and their responses."

Her latest book tackles weighty themes.

"Written in a surreal and interlocking lyrical prose, Swallow is an immersive journey through an insomnia-plagued mind," the publisher said in a press release. "In this traumatic, dream-like landscape, you stumble through discomfort and horror with creatures and scenery that are rarely what they seem to be at first glance. This is a reckoning with the demons of one's past and a constant pushing through to reach one's birth."