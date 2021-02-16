Munster High School English teacher inducted into the Indiana Thespians Hall of Fame

Shakespeare wrote that fame lives long, and it will endure forever for one local theater educator.

Munster High School English and Theatre teacher Peggy Matanic was inducted into the Indiana Thespians Hall of Fame.

The state chapter of the Educational Theatre Association, an affiliate of the International Thespian Society honor society for educational theater, maintains a Hall of Fame for theater teachers in Indiana with at least 20 years of experience.

Ray Palasz, auditorium director for the Munster Theatre Company and co-chapter director of the Indiana Thespians, said the group honored Matanic both for her work with the Munster Theatre Company and developing the Wilbur Wright Theatre Company.

“Essentially, in the School Town of Munster, we have a seven-year theater program,” said Palasz. “Students can start in 6th grade, and by the time they graduate from Munster High School, they will be well-prepared to study theater after high school. Peggy’s students have tackled tough issues like the Holocaust and natural disasters through her contest plays, and she introduces to them various dialects through both the shows she produces and the individual Thespy events she coaches them in.”