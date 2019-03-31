Many retirees decamp to warmer climes in Florida and Arizona, but if you plan to stick around for more cold Midwestern winters in Indiana, the Region's not such a bad spot.
A study found Munster was the best place in Indiana to retire, and five other Northwest Indiana communities made the top 10 list.
Munster ranked No. 1 statewide for retirees with 6 doctors' offices per 1,000 people, 0.5 recreational centers per 1,000 people, and a 19.4 percent senior population, according to the financial information website, SmartAsset.
“It’s always gratifying to be recognized as a desirable place to live. Munster affords its residents — young and older — with immediate proximity to outstanding health care, safe walkable neighborhoods, and easy access to a world-class city in Chicago,” Town Manager Dustin Anderson said. “All that while offering top-tier schools and vibrant recreation opportunities.”
Highland placed second statewide with 1.7 doctors’ offices per 1,000 residents, 0.4 recreation centers per 1,000 residents, and a 33.3 percent senior population.
“I believe that what makes Highland a great place for people who are retired to live are the same elements making it a great place for people of all generations to live in an all phases of life,” Highland Clerk-Treasurer Michael W. Griffin said.
“It has good services committed to be delivered at the highest quality at the lowest possible cost; it has proximity to cultural places both near and in the city of Chicago, it has ample opportunities for volunteering, and I hope that they find that life here is designed to give them quality of place — to play and rest on their own terms.”
SmartAsset’s study looked at taxes, medical care and opportunities for recreation and social life, among other factors.
Crown Point ranked fourth statewide with 2.3 doctors’ offices per 1,000 residents, 0.7 recreation centers per 1,000 residents, and 23.39 percent senior population. LaPorte was sixth with 2 doctor’s offices per 1,000 residents, 0.9 recreation centers per 1,000 residents, and a 23.19 percent senior population.
Merrillville finished seventh with 3.8 doctors’ offices per 1,000 residents, 0.3 recreation centers per 1,000 residents, and a 22.4 percent senior population.
Valparaiso placed 10th statewide with 3.3 doctors’ offices per 1,000 residents, 0.6 recreation centers per 1,000 residents, and a 22.03 percent senior population.