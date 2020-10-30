Munster house with funny Halloween skeleton displays has become social media sensation

You may have heard that spooky scary skeletons send shivers down your spine.
At a Munster home decorated in epic fashion for Halloween, they send visitors into shivers of laughter.
The multitudinous skeleton displays at a home at Hohman and Gregory Avenues in Munster have become a sensation on social media and among visitors. Skeletons propose marriage, play football, sit down for dinner, deliver presents, perform alien autopsies, and act out many other humorous scenes in a Halloween house display that has few rivals.
Homeowner Cesar Castro started putting out skulls in his yard "here and there" four years ago. Then his wife asked him to place skeletons at the bistro table to wave to passing traffic on Hohman Avenue last year.
"I put two skeletons at the bistro table and two at the fire pit," he said. "Then I got addicted."
Castro's home, whose many displays include skeletons riding a pirate ship, has exploded in popularity. Visitors come by all day, especially families with young children in tow. People bring their kids and grand kids.
"Parents have told me they like it because it isn't gory and it isn't scary," he said. "It's something kids and adults can enjoy."
Photos of the skeletons, including a T-Rex skeleton with an egg cracking open to reveal a baby dinosaur skeleton and a skeleton running away from the T-Rex with a Coors Light in his hand, have been splashed across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other social media pages.
One of Home Depot's trendy 12-foot-tall skeletons with glowing eyes towers over the whole affair. Castro actually ordered three of them but only one was delivered.
"It came out in June or July and I ordered them without the wife knowing," he said. "She said, 'God save you when they get here.' But they were sold out worldwide by Aug. 15. People are now selling them for $1,500 to $3,000 online or something ridiculous. They cleaned out Home Depot and are now selling them online."
Castro hopes to buy a few more 12-foot skeletons if Home Depot offers them again next year, perhaps placing one on the roof.
He's now displaying at least 40 skeletons, including of cats, dogs, fish, snakes, and people climbing trees, running receiver routes, riding bikes, and drinking wine on park benches. He continually adds to the display, such as placing a chandelier over the dining table he set out last year.
"It's just random," he said. "My son was in football. One of my friends was getting married to his fiance, which is why we were doing that scene. It was a fan favorite. We had a skeleton sitting with a fishing pole. My daughter loves Jack Skeleton (from the Tim Burton movie "The Nightmare Before Christmas") so I put him on the roof with a Santa bag and Santa outfit."
It took about two to three weeks to assemble the display that includes a skeleton horse and carriage but he's continued to add to it almost every day.
"People come by every day," he said. "A lot of people pass by while going to work. It's nonstop through the day from morning to night. It's a lot of kids laughing. I look out the window and see the excitement. It's great to see so many people smile for at least a few minutes during such a hectic time, especially during 2020. That makes it worth my time."
He hopes to make it an annual event, bringing it back bigger and better next year.
"I like the spooky stuff and my daughter is a big Halloween fan," he said. "People pass by smiling, laughing and enjoying the moment. The reaction is priceless."
Castro is constantly scouring Home Depot, Walgreens, Menards, Old Time Pottery and many other retailers to find more stuff to add.
"Next year, I'd like to add a small clown scene and add more to my roof," he said. "We just want to bring smiles to peoples' faces."
On Halloween, he will have trick-or-treating in his driveway. His brother will dress up as Jigsaw from the "Saw" films and he will wear a skull mask, jumping out or riding a tricycle to scare and chase kids after they appeared to be another static display.
"Last year a lady dropped off a letter to say it made her day better," he said. "I just want to do something to light up somebody's life and make their day better."
