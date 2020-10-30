Munster house with funny Halloween skeleton displays has become social media sensation

One of Home Depot's trendy 12-foot-tall skeletons with glowing eyes towers over the whole affair. Castro actually ordered three of them but only one was delivered.

"It came out in June or July and I ordered them without the wife knowing," he said. "She said, 'God save you when they get here.' But they were sold out worldwide by Aug. 15. People are now selling them for $1,500 to $3,000 online or something ridiculous. They cleaned out Home Depot and are now selling them online."

Castro hopes to buy a few more 12-foot skeletons if Home Depot offers them again next year, perhaps placing one on the roof.

He's now displaying at least 40 skeletons, including of cats, dogs, fish, snakes, and people climbing trees, running receiver routes, riding bikes, and drinking wine on park benches. He continually adds to the display, such as placing a chandelier over the dining table he set out last year.

"It's just random," he said. "My son was in football. One of my friends was getting married to his fiance, which is why we were doing that scene. It was a fan favorite. We had a skeleton sitting with a fishing pole. My daughter loves Jack Skeleton (from the Tim Burton movie "The Nightmare Before Christmas") so I put him on the roof with a Santa bag and Santa outfit."