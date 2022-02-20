 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Museum of Contemporary Photography exhibit features global artists of color

The upcoming "Beautiful Diaspora/You Are Not the Lesser Part" exhibit at the Museum of Contemporary Photography in Chicago's Loop will feature the work of 15 global artists of color.

The museum at Columbia College Chicago will showcase works that "challenge notions of global segregation and dividing lines" and is "advocating for dialogue and solidarity across a spectrum of experiences."

MoCP Associate Curator Asha Iman Veal curated the exhibit, which opens March 3 and runs through June 26.

"There's a desire to encourage deep thinking about parallel experiences and relationships between global artists of color and diverse Black artists,” Veal said. “Part of the goal of the two titles is that museum visitors are invited to be active in thinking through different ways individual artists and artworks may fit together, or why it might be assumed that they don't fit. This exhibition is asking people to consider why we categorize the way that we do — within museums exhibitions, but also in the world outside. This group of artists, by many conventions, isn't one that would usually be shown together under identity concepts.”

The museum at 600 South Michigan Avenue will show diverse approaches to photography that explores themes like cultural identity, self-conception, migration and immigration. The "Beautiful Diaspora/You Are Not the Lesser Part" exhibit, supported by the Lannan Foundation, will include the work of a MoCP Snider Prize laureate.

The images on display depict a number of locales, including the Ivory Coast, Mexico and suburbia.

“There is a significance to diverse Black and global artists of color having these discussions together, especially in a shared museum space,” Veal said. “The visual conversation among this group of artists is full of hope as it defies the imposed political distances and legacies that prefer they (we) neither align nor meet.”

For more information or to make a reservation, visit mocp.org.

