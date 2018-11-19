Museum-quality art exhibit coming to Gary

A newish art gallery in Gary will soon display works on loan from a museum from world-renowned artists like Andy Warhol, Kara Walker, Chuck Close, Richard Hunt and Kerry James Marshall.
Prints from those famous artists will be on display at Indiana University Northwest’s The School of the Arts Gallery on the second floor of the new $45 million Arts & Sciences Building near Theatre Northwest from Nov. 28 through Feb. 8. They’re being borrowed from the permanent collection at the Brauer Museum at Valparaiso University.
“We’re trying to elevate the quality of arts on campus by curating rigorously in the space,” said Lauren Pacecho, director of Arts Programming and Engagement at Indiana University Northwest in Gary. “We’re looking to make it an accessible place for the public to see art.”
The contemporary prints exhibition is just the start.
Pacheco hopes to regularly bring rotating museum exhibits to The School of the Arts Gallery from various museums around the Chicago area. She has been in talks with the National Museum of Mexican Art in Pilsen, the Ukranian National Museum in Ukranian Village, the Lubeznik Center for the Arts in Michigan City and the Field Museum on the Museum Campus just south of the Loop. She's hoping to borrow items from permanent collections that are in storage and not on display, such as a sampling of the more than 40 million artifacts and specimens in the Field Museum's possession.
“It’s unfortunate the city of Gary doesn’t have more museums and a museum of contemporary art,” she said. “It’s a missed opportunity, so Indiana University Northwest wants to bring museum-quality exhibits to campus, both for stakeholders and the broader community. The types of exhibits will be diverse and encourage participation and public engagement.”
Future programming at the gallery also could include screenings, lectures and other learning opportunities.
The gallery is open from noon to 5 p.m. weekdays, and Pacecho is working to extend the hours through the weekend.
For more information, visit www.iun.edu/art-gallery/