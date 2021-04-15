20 years of pouring and playing at Finnegan's Pub

Popular Irish watering hole, Finnegan's Pub (1074 Joliet St.) in Dyer, is gearing up for its 20th Anniversary Party this weekend. Pub owners Roger and Pattijo Porter will celebrate the milestone anniversary all weekend as friends and regular customers pop in and out to share in their good cheer.

Things start on Friday as it always does, with their weekly Karaoke Night, hosted by Jim Melin. Then Saturday rocks with a live performance by veteran Northwest Indiana group, The Wind Gypsies, and for parts of this special show, the Gypsies' drummer Neil Holmquist, will step down to make room for his son Eric Holmquist to beat the skins. The younger Holmquist has spent the last several years as the touring drum tech and sometimes percussionist with the international rock band, Kansas.

"We are expecting to see a lot of the musicians who have played here over the years stop in to celebrate with us," said Pattijo Porter. "We want this weekend to celebrate not just the past 20 years of music and good times here at Finnegan's, but the recent return of live music itself, after what has been a very hard year of being apart from each other."