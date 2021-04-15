20 years of pouring and playing at Finnegan's Pub

Popular Irish watering hole, Finnegan's Pub (1074 Joliet St.) in Dyer, is gearing up for its 20th Anniversary Party this weekend. Pub owners Roger and Pattijo Porter will celebrate the milestone anniversary all weekend as friends and regular customers pop in and out to share in their good cheer.
Things start on Friday as it always does, with their weekly Karaoke Night, hosted by Jim Melin. Then Saturday rocks with a live performance by veteran Northwest Indiana group, The Wind Gypsies, and for parts of this special show, the Gypsies' drummer Neil Holmquist, will step down to make room for his son Eric Holmquist to beat the skins. The younger Holmquist has spent the last several years as the touring drum tech and sometimes percussionist with the international rock band, Kansas.
"We are expecting to see a lot of the musicians who have played here over the years stop in to celebrate with us," said Pattijo Porter. "We want this weekend to celebrate not just the past 20 years of music and good times here at Finnegan's, but the recent return of live music itself, after what has been a very hard year of being apart from each other."
Porter knows of some special music folks planning to come by on Sunday, but this writer has heard from a few others who say they are planning to "pop in as a special surprise" for the husband/wife couple who have spent decades supporting and providing an outlet for local talent to shine. Prior to opening up Finnegan's Pub, the Porters were co-owners of the locally iconic music venue, Club Dimension in Highland for a few decades. "So many of the musicians in this area have become like family to us over the years," she added. "We've missed them these many months."
Although there will be a special vibe happening all weekend long, the official anniversary party happens Sunday. It kicks off at 3 p.m. with a solid line-up of performers who have logged many hours on the Finnegan's stage over the years. Those musicmakers doing back to back mini-sets, include Brian Mundy & Bill Sinclair, Marc Adrian, and Greg Ashby & Friends. Those and other performers will likely stick around and take part in the 9 p.m. Open Mic, hosted by Ian Gill of Fresh Hops fame.
Being the former DJ at Club Dimension for many years in the 1990s, seeing The Porters continue to not just survive, but also thrive in a very tough business and through a very tough year, brings a smile to my face. They have done a lot to help keep the Northwest Indiana music scene alive for both cover artists and original songwriters alike. I wish them another 20 years of doing more of the same. More: 219-865-9896 or facebook.com/finneganspubdyer.
MUSIC NOTES
· This Friday at Hobart Art Theatre (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart, the years once again melt away to take fans back to the 1980s and 1990s, as three tribute groups -- Crue U, 5184 and Surfing Aliens -- recreate the music of Motley Crue, Van Halen and Joe Satriani, respectively. Tickets: $10. After a night of head-banging, laughs are on the menu Saturday. "The Chicagoland Stand-Up Show" is a seven comedian event hosted by funny lady Susana Rodriguez. Tickets range from $20 general admission to $125 VIP tables. Showtime: 7 p.m.. More: brickartlive.com.
· Beginning tonight and running every Thursday for the near future, the Hot Sauce full band will return to hosting a weekly open mic at Verona's Pizza (1689 W. Morthland Drive) in Valparaiso from 7-11 p.m. More: 219-707-5429. The stripped down Hot Sauce acoustic duo (Doug and Karen Lins) perform Sunday and at Anderson's Winery (430 E. U.S. 6) in Valparaiso from 2-5 p.m. in the outdoor courtyard (moving indoors in case of bad weather). More: facebook.com/andersonswineryvalpo.
· The sounds of the islands comes alive Saturday as Island 49 returns to Duffy's Place (1154 Axe Drive) in Valparaiso from 8 p.m. to midnight. More: 219-926-6211 and facebook.com/leroyshotstuff.
· The rock band $2 Bill & The Donations are donating a performance from 4:30-7 p.m. this Saturday for a special virtual fundraising concert to support the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and the Northwest Indiana "Out of the Darkness Walk" (#TogetherToFightSuicide). The first 20 people who make a donation of $30 or more to their online page will score exclusive access to attend the concert in person. That page -- https://afsp.donordrive.com/participant/NWIconcert -- also has plenty more information about the event and the organization.
· Nawty's lady with the multi-octave voice -- Mandalyn -- will be at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 U.S. 20) in Porter Friday night where she will perform with her scaled down combo, Nawty Lite. Expect an evening of popular covers songs, and hopefully a few of her original tunes drizzled into the mix. On Saturday, the cantina features the rockin' acoustic duo of Johnny V & Paul Bolger. Music runs 7-10 p.m. More: 219-926-6211 and facebook.com/leroyshotstuff.
· Singer/songwriter Steve Ball performs a solo show from 7-10 p.m. Friday at Elements Wine Bar (23 N. Washington St.) in Valparaiso, followed on Saturday by The Brother John Kattke Trio from 7-10 p.m. Call 219-309-1660 or visit facebook.com/elementswinebar.
· A few weeks ago, this column broke the news first that "The Prairie Magic Music Festival" was back on the Porter County Park Department's docket and that Chicago's blues queen, Shemekia Copeland, was the headline attraction for the Aug. 14 talent roster. The news continues this week, as Rob Harkel of Brightside Music, the booking company for the event, shared that this summer's festival theme is "Celebrating Women In The Arts." Three other top female performers have been added to the bill -- Jive Records artist, Crystal Bowersox (from the 9th season of "American Idol"), Bloodshot Records artist Sara Shook & The Disclaimers, and hot shot blues guitarist Jackie Venson from Austin, Texas. The 1-7 p.m. outdoor event at Sunset Hill Farm County Park will also feature a variety of food trucks and a beer garden. More: portercountyparks.org/sunset-hill.
· The all vinyl album program, "Needle Drop," on WIMS-AM/FM from 6-9 p.m., welcomes local drummer, former punk rock podcast host and record store manager Jason Farley, sitting in as the guest co-host for a special playlist of songs that will "Rewind the '90s." Farley will bring in a mixed bag of stuff from his personal collection for a show divided into three segments -- Grunge, Alt-Rock, Pop -- each representing the decade's diverse musical footprint on pop culture. "I'll bring along a few other surprises too," Farley said. Tune in WIMS at three places on the radio dial -- AM-1420, 95.1-FM, 106.7-FM -- or via the global stream at wimsradio.com/listen.
· Friday's edition of 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio's celebrity interview/music program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges," features live in studio guest appearances and performances by Chicago jazz/rock bassist and recording artist, Ola Timothy (1-2 p.m.) and NWI progressive alt-pop trio, Stop Drop Rewind. Both will talk about and spotlight music from their respective, recording projects. Next Tuesday (4/20), the 7-8 p.m. evening edition of "Midwest BEAT" has singer/songwriter Maia Sharp discussing her career and spotlighting for the first time on NPR radio, songs from her brand new album, "Mercy Rising". Stream live at lakeshorepublicmedia.org.
Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at beatboss@aol.com.