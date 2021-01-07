2020: A recap of the year in Region music

The year 2020 is not one most folks will soon forget, as COVID-19 ravaged the world and changed the way people lived their lives and politics divided society. Many "un-friendings" sadly took place on social media platforms as ideals, expectations, and personal choices conflicted and clashed. One notable casualty of that toxic environment being the demise of the long-running and regionally relevant online social community, "The Rock And Rollers."
It's said that "art reflects life," and it proved to be true even on the regional level in the way musicians responded to their rapidly changing world. The once bustling clubs, bars, coffee houses and craft brew joints where they made their living, were suddenly silenced and stages sat empty as the world tried to deal with a deadly invisible killer virus.
Innovative means of keeping music alive emerged as stages fully encompassed by Plexiglas barriers popped up, a plethora of drive-in concerts began happening and most musicians took to doing live performances streamed from bedrooms, basements, garages and other locales.
Local rocker Jim Hillegonds of the band Bonfire, got especially novel in his approach to broadcasting his online performances from a usually very private place with the series he called "Bathroom Jams with Jim" (facebook.com/bathroomjamswithjim).
Northwest Indiana singer/songwriters James Gedda and Jack Whittle created "Quarantunes with James & Jack" series, while acoustic troubadour Greg Ashby kept his chops up and his face in front of his fans by performing a new song daily for several months on social media.
These are just a couple of local examples of the "new normal" that was soon embraced by musicians worldwide. Countless others also took to social media platforms to keep their sanity, keep up their chops and keep their name and tunes in front of the public eye.
Others got help from local studios and production folks like local producer/engineer John Huber who offered his state-of-the-art facilities at The Spot Studio in rural Schneider, Indiana to area musicians free of charge to create quality video performances. Huber's wife Julie Peterson joined Huber's efforts by starting a special "go fund me" page to raise money and give grants to local musicians in need who resided in a five county radius, jump-starting the campaign herself with the first $1,000 donation ( facebook.com/The-Spot-Studio-302411649788344 ). Likewise, Nick Kazonis offered local artists help keeping their music alive through his production/promotions company Region Buzz 219 (facebook.com/regionbuzz219).
Some artists like Eric Lambert, took to creating live and pre-recorded lessons for beginner and intermediate musicians stuck at home wanting to hone their skills (facebook.com/ericlambertmusic). Many area music schools like Front Porch Music in Valparaiso (frontporchmusic.com), Highland Guitar Studio in downtown Highland (facebook.com/HGSMusic), and Revolution School of Music in St. John (revolutionmusicschool.com) took to offering special musical instruction online, which helped to keep some of our local musicians working.
Yet, others took the opportunity to use social media to promote online sales of their merchandise to fans they could no longer reach via merchandise tables at live gigs.
"Virtual tip jars" became a popular new term and a primary means for many full time musicians to keep their lights on and put food on the table. In the end, one must applaud the music fans and give kudos to them for responding and contributing to those tip jars.
This column would be remiss to not also recognize the positive social messages that many musicians created on their own time and own dime. These were created to help keep spirits up during the dark times of COVID. Among them: Chicago's Ides of March who saluted first responders with their music video (youtube.com/watch?v=hREQQTQyJvw); The Chicago Cornerstones of Rock all-star collective with "Pandemic Blues," a revised treatment of Eddie Cochran's "Summertime Blues" (facebook.com/watch/?v=253481942548492); and Donald Kinsey (The Kinsey Report and The Wailers) with his musical message of positivity, "United We Stand," produced by John Huber and featuring NWI music talents Nic Byrd, Keith Jackson, Ralph Kinsey, Kenny Kinsey, Edd Brann, Lee Godlewski and Rebecca Anne. (youtube.com/watch?v=SkD98jkWd5c&feature=emb_logo).
While the pandemic continues to keep things at bay, most of us are looking for 2021 to get better, and some live musical events are already starting up again with strict precautions and regulations in place. That said, to prevent a return to the harsh scenario of 2020, this writer implores everyone to follow protocol to keep our musicians slowly moving forward, so they can get back to playing on local stages, instead of bathrooms and basements. Happy New Year to all!
Hear "Tom's Top 10 Artists- 2020" on radio
While my annual "Tom's Top 10 Regional Artist Albums" list and a short description of each chosen album was the subject of last week's "Local Scene," music is meant to be heard. So as has been tradition for the last eight years, Times readers are invited to hear selections from each of the 10 albums this Friday on my "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges" program on 89.1-Lakeshore Public Radio.
From 1-3 p.m. Friday, a song from each album on the list will be featured on air as I talk briefly about each of the artists -- Shemekia Copeland, Steepwater Band, Thadeus Project, Head Honchos, Rachel Brooke, Shaffner-Sarver-Cowan, James Gedda, David Hutchins and Dennis J. Leise. Stream the program live in real time at lakeshorepublicradio.org.
Of special note, regional artists are starting to release their music on vinyl LPs again in greater numbers as vinyl enjoyed a tremendous spike in sales.
In Memorium
Sadly, the regional music scene lost some beloved musical artists in 2020 and what follows is a memorial roll call of some of those with local roots we lost in the past year: Marty Grebb (The Buckinghams), Peter Selton (former manager of The Buckinghams), Javier Cruz (Skafish), Joseph "Mojo" Morganfield, Greg "Ziggy" Biela (Heartsfield), Gordon Keith (founder of Steel City Records), Larry Lease, Mitchell "Mitch" Bright, Tommy Biondo, Chris Kalmas (Chris & The Cads), John Prine, Eugene "Gene" Stewart (The Spaniels Forever & The Soul Stirrers), Brad Toth (ex-Trauma/AZIZ), Marshall Barber (The Mob Band) and uber local music fan, Travis Pool.
Though not locally-based, this writer would like to also remember the passing this year of my friends Charlie Daniels and Spencer Davis, who gave the world some mighty fine music during their careers. May all of these gifted music folks Rest In Peace.
Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at beatboss@aol.com.