2020: A recap of the year in Region music

Yet, others took the opportunity to use social media to promote online sales of their merchandise to fans they could no longer reach via merchandise tables at live gigs.

"Virtual tip jars" became a popular new term and a primary means for many full time musicians to keep their lights on and put food on the table. In the end, one must applaud the music fans and give kudos to them for responding and contributing to those tip jars.

This column would be remiss to not also recognize the positive social messages that many musicians created on their own time and own dime. These were created to help keep spirits up during the dark times of COVID. Among them: Chicago's Ides of March who saluted first responders with their music video (youtube.com/watch?v=hREQQTQyJvw); The Chicago Cornerstones of Rock all-star collective with "Pandemic Blues," a revised treatment of Eddie Cochran's "Summertime Blues" (facebook.com/watch/?v=253481942548492); and Donald Kinsey (The Kinsey Report and The Wailers) with his musical message of positivity, "United We Stand," produced by John Huber and featuring NWI music talents Nic Byrd, Keith Jackson, Ralph Kinsey, Kenny Kinsey, Edd Brann, Lee Godlewski and Rebecca Anne. (youtube.com/watch?v=SkD98jkWd5c&feature=emb_logo).