Wayne Baker Brooks is the youngest son of the late blues icon Lonnie Brooks and like his elder brother Ronnie Baker Brooks, he has carried on the family business with a passion while creating music entirely his own.
Growing up, Brooks was a regular visitor to such historic places as Chess Studios, Checkerboard Lounge, Wisefools, and many other blues landmarks. At those venues he witnessed many live performances by blues masters such as Buddy Guy, Junior Wells, Luther Allison, Koko Taylor and Muddy Waters while watching his father Lonnie rip it up to the delight of the always present fans.
DNA is a powerful thing in the blues world. As with the sons of Big Daddy Kinsey (Donald, Ralph and Ken Kinsey), the sons of Muddy Waters (Big Bill Morganfield, Mud Morganfield and Mojo Morganfield), the daughters of Johnny Copeland (Shemekia Copeland), and B.B. King (Shirley King), Lonnie Brooks' sons have gone on to represent the blues passionately and with respect, while forging their own indelible identities.
As with the offspring of many other famous blues icons, Lonnie Brooks' musical legacy lives on through his sons and Region blues fans can witness it firsthand Aug. 17 as The Wayne Baker Brooks Band performs at Theatre At The Center in Munster.
While the show will feature much of Brook's past musical output, it will also include material from his forthcoming new album, due within the next few months. Sure to be heard will be his new single, "Because of You," already released for purchase online and already getting considerable airplay on blues radio programs.
Perhaps more than any of the others, Brooks has succeeded in stepping out of the famous shadow of his father in that he has evolved in leaps and bounds since first establishing himself as a solo artist 20 years ago.
A listen to young Mr. Brooks' recorded catalog finds him progressing from a more conventional blues sound on his highly acclaimed debut album "Mystery" to his more recent experimentation with country blues and more so with the hybrid hip-hop/rap blues he created in collaboration with Chicago rappers Twista and GLC. There's even a genre-busting re-mixed mash-up of his hit single "Something's Going Down," that pairs the rappers with award-winning blues harp master Sugar Blue.
Blues and sports fans alike will likely remember "Something's Going Down," from its being licensed and used in a variety of ways by the Chicago Bears and Blackhawks sports teams. "That song really took off and people always ask us for that one," said Brooks, who can't get off a stage until playing it in one incarnation or another. Even former President Obama is said to be a big fan of that song, noting how it proudly represents his own hometown of "the Chi".
Along with his brother, Brooks got his love of the blues from his father and both honed their craft as members of The Lonnie Brooks Band over the years, even appearing on screen with the band in the film "Blues Brothers 2000."
"I started out being his guitar tech and later on was his road manager," reflected Brooks on how his career developed. "My dad got tired of dealing with managers and booking agents and promoters, he just wanted to perform for the people. So one day, he talked about retiring and that's when Ronnie and I took things over. Dad liked that we took care of everything and he was able to just focus on the performing and the music."
Brooks had already long been taking care of Lonnie's guitars and had been handling some of the day to day things for the band, and welcomed running all the business when the opportunity came, adding how that really prepared him for dealing with the business of his own solo career now. "It's the music business, so there's two sides -- the music and the business -- and as an artist, especially today, you have to be good at both."
Ronnie Baker Brooks was already playing in the band when Wayne was working behind the scenes as guitar tech for the band. " Dad would always say, you know, I've got two sons here tonight and he'd introduce me," Brooks said.. His father was very aware that Wayne had been working on his own guitar skills privately, and one day Lonnie introduced his sons as proudly as ever, only this time asked the audience if they'd like to hear Wayne play with the band.
It took considerable coaxing, but Lonnie eventually got the reluctant and nervous Wayne to step up on stage with the band and from that point, Brooks said he has never looked back. 2018 marks the 20th anniversary of Brooks officially launching his own solo career.
Although Lonnie and both sons famously toured for a short spell as the aptly titled Brooks Family Dynasty before Lonnie's health failed, the family name today is but a historical reminder of the past as each son forges ahead with music as different from each other as it is different from the roadhouse-style, swampy blues that made Lonnie world famous.
Brooks is considered one of today's top blues guitarists with a signature style that combines his fiery playing with powerful vocals, that honor his rich blues heritage while always pushing the boundaries of the genre. Brooks has performed around the world and has a fan base that knows no boundaries.
Despite his exploratory tendencies, Brooks takes his place in the blues world seriously and said that while he may experiment with his sound, the blues is always at the forefront of each twist and turn he tries as an artist. "Things may sound different from album to album, or even from song to song, but the blues is the base, the blues is the foundation of it all," he said.