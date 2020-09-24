A Chicago blues tribute to George Floyd

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Like most people, Chicago blues guitarist Dave Specter was horrified by what he saw in the now infamous video of George Floyd's death as it splashed across the world's television screens.

Moved by the visual and needing to react, Specter turned to his guitar and his longtime friend, and Chicago harmonica great Billy Branch. Specter wrote a tribute to Floyd titled “The Ballad of George Floyd” and Delmark Records is releasing it as a limited edition 12” vinyl single, along with one of the protest songs on Specter’s latest album, “How Low Can One Man Go.” The songs will appear on one side, and an original etching of Mr. Floyd graces the flip side. Branch sings and plays harp, Specter sings and plays electric guitar, John Kattke plays keyboards, while Danny Shaffer contributes acoustic guitar.

“I wrote the song a few days after George Floyd was murdered and the lyrics pretty much wrote themselves," Specter revealed in a prepared statement. "George Floyd didn't die in vain. He helped spark a worldwide movement for justice and change. I am proud to collaborate with the great Chicago bluesman Billy Branch on this tune. We share the same vision and are inspired by the words of John Lewis: ‘If it hadn't been for music, the civil rights movement would've been like a bird without wings.’”

