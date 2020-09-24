A Chicago blues tribute to George Floyd

Like most people, Chicago blues guitarist Dave Specter was horrified by what he saw in the now infamous video of George Floyd's death as it splashed across the world's television screens.
Moved by the visual and needing to react, Specter turned to his guitar and his longtime friend, and Chicago harmonica great Billy Branch. Specter wrote a tribute to Floyd titled “The Ballad of George Floyd” and Delmark Records is releasing it as a limited edition 12” vinyl single, along with one of the protest songs on Specter’s latest album, “How Low Can One Man Go.” The songs will appear on one side, and an original etching of Mr. Floyd graces the flip side. Branch sings and plays harp, Specter sings and plays electric guitar, John Kattke plays keyboards, while Danny Shaffer contributes acoustic guitar.
“I wrote the song a few days after George Floyd was murdered and the lyrics pretty much wrote themselves," Specter revealed in a prepared statement. "George Floyd didn't die in vain. He helped spark a worldwide movement for justice and change. I am proud to collaborate with the great Chicago bluesman Billy Branch on this tune. We share the same vision and are inspired by the words of John Lewis: ‘If it hadn't been for music, the civil rights movement would've been like a bird without wings.’”
SUNDAY BRUNCH JAMS RETURN
The weekly "Sunday Brunch Jam" hosted by Andy Sutton Music Co. has returned at Region Ale Tap House & Eatery (1080 U.S. 41) in Schererville. The house band features Northwest Indiana's Sutton on drums, surrounded by a rotating cast of great players and one very special weekly guest star.
Sunday's special guest is Kirk Garrison, a veteran of the Chicago jazz scene and a member of the jazz faculty at Concordia University Chicago and Elmhurst College. Since 2005, Garrison has been a member of actor Gary Sinise’s world famous, Lt. Dan Band, and his performances credits include: Tony Bennett, Dave Brubeck, Lady Gaga, Aretha Franklin, Herbie Hancock, Johnny Mathis, Frank Sinatra, Jr., Joe Williams, Nancy Wilson and many others.
Upcoming guest stars for the "Brunch Jam" include: piano/keyboard talent Waz (formerly of jazz fusion group, Freek Johnson) on Oct. 11, followed on Oct. 25 by R&B/jazz vocalist Lauren Dukes, who at age 10 sang with The Chicago Children's Choir and who currently sings lead with acclaimed corporate cover band, Spoken Four.
MUSIC NOTES
• Tonight at Duffy's Place (1154 Axe St.) in Valparaiso, blues music will rule the roost as Corey Dennison, Kenny Kinsey and Jerry Clemons join forces from 7-10 p.m. Then on Friday, Duffy's features eclectic jam/rock group, GATO, who plays pedal steel-driven Americana music. More: 219-462-1057.
• Perennial South Side arena-style rockers, M&R RUSH (mandrrush.com) performs tonight from 7-10 p.m. on the outdoor stage at CD & ME (23320 S. LaGrange Rd.) in suburban Frankfort. The live set will feature songs from the iconic local band's many original music albums, along with a handful of cover songs. Social distancing and facial coverings are required. Tickets are limited and sold online at cdandme.co/summer. More: 815-469-7315.
• The R&B/Funk/Reggae sounds of Soulfinger is featured from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturday at Finnegans Pub (1074 Joliet Road.) in Dyer. More: 219- 865-9896 or Finnegansdyer.com.
• Groove-driven music by Mary Mystica & Jaze 3 is found Saturday from 7-10 p.m. at Emilio's Restaurante & Cantina (9400 Indianapolis Blvd.) in Highland. More: 219-595-5465 or facebook.com/Emilios219
• On Saturday, acoustic music duo -- Chris & Lou -- returns to Verona Pizza VII (1689 Morthland Drive) in Valparaiso with a live 8 p.m. performance set of vintage Beatles tunes and other classic rock covers. More: 219-707-5429.
• The Andy Sutton Trio -- featuring guitarist Marco Villarreal and bassist Kris Lohn -- performs this Saturday at Casey’s (136 N. Whittaker St.) in New Buffalo, Michigan. More: caseysnewbuffalo.com.
• The Barnyard Jams at County Line Orchard (200 S. County Line Road) in Hobart happen every weekend through Nov. 1 on the outside stage. Live music is featured from 2-5 p.m. with country music singer/songwriter Nate Venturelli on Saturday, followed by The Music Makers on Sunday. More: countylineorchard.com or 219-947-4477.
• Leroy's welcomes back one of the Region's longest running rock bands, Shuddup & Drive, to provide the 8 p.m. to midnight soundtrack for their AYCE Fish Friday. A multi-band "Metal Festival" rolls in to rattle the walls on Saturday. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.
• Led Zeppelin tribute band, White Summer, rocks Bike Night at Greg's Place (21 E. Joliet St.) in Schererville this Friday from 7-10 p.m. More: 219-322-4444.
• Bottom's Up Bar & Grill (1696 Thorton Road) has a live performance Saturday from 7-10p.m. by the 10-piece R&B/party band Heavy. Admission: $5 with mask/$10 without mask. More: BottomsUpOnline.com or 708-418-3877.
• Elements Wine Bar (23 Washington St.) in downtown Valparaiso features its weekly Open Mic Night this evening hosted by blues guitarist Jack Whittle. Friday's entertainment is acoustic duo Chris & Lou from 7-10 p.m.; and the electric blues of Vance Kelly is on deck Saturday from 7-10 p.m. All performances are outdoor. More: 219-242-8708 or elementswinebar.com.
• This Saturday at 730 p.m., the sassy, brassy and sometimes bawdy, Liz Mandeville, returns to live performing with her band The Blue Points, for her first live audience show since March. Catch the diminutive red head with the big voice at Epiphany (201 S. Ashland Ave.) in Chicago. More: lizmandeville.com. Fans unable to see this washboard-playing, guitar-slinging, blues belter's return in person, can experience it via pay-per-view at epiphanychi.com/ent-home/sanct-home.
• Heads up local music fans! There's a young talent emerging in our region named Geddy Trezak. This columnist first saw the guitarist/vocalist pop up for a couple of songs about a year ago at an "open mic,, but since then this 14-year-old with a strong Beatlesque pop style, has been honing his chops and writing some tasty original songs. Check out his "What Is This?" original music video at www.youtube.com/watch?v=oNkS75_XEA4.
• This Friday afternoon finds classic rock guitar great, Ricky Byrd, a former member of Joan Jett's Blackhearts, being interviewed on 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio's 1-3 p.m. program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges." Byrd will talk about his long career. Songs from his career will be spotlighted and listeners will hear the world debut of songs from Byrd's latest solo album, "Sobering Times," being released worldwide this Friday. More at rickybyrd.com. Stream live in real time at lakeshorepublicmedia.org.
Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at beatboss@aol.com.
