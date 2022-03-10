A Country King: Clint Black to bring show to Hard Rock Live

Country singer/guitarist Clint Black is ready to entertain Region fans next week.

Black will bring his show to Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana on March 18. His show is the first country concert to be performed at Hard Rock Live.

"It's great," Black said about being back on the road again. "We do between 70 and 90 shows a year. Of course, 2020 was zilch. But I got back last year and did about 70 shows."

Throughout November and December, Black was on tour with his family - wife Lisa Hartman and daughter Lily - for the "Mostly Hits and The Mrs. Tour."

He said he took a two-week break and then launched his solo tour with his band which is the production he's bringing to the Region.

Black said he and his band mates were all talking about how different the solo tour will feel from his family tour. "I wish we were bringing them with us," he said about his wife and daughter. The "Mostly Hits and The Mrs. Tour" may launch again in the future, he said.

Black's upcoming Region show will feature tunes from his most recent album "Out of Sane," which was released in 2020, and a mix of other songs throughout his stellar career dating back to the '80s.

"We're excited about the concert," Black said. "We do have a lot of laughs and I pack the show full of hits. There are a couple of fan favorites that weren't hits but fans love them. And we are carrying video screens now," Black said. The musician said he designed the video screen content which includes a bit of nostalgic scenes and more.

"We cut everything down to bare bones several years ago and now we've gone back to a big production. We're proud of it," Black said.

During the past two years of the pandemic, Black said he kept busy with a variety of projects. He had completed the album "Out of Sane" just prior to the pandemic so he was working on getting that out via livestreaming, Facebook Live, Instagram and other social media platforms. He also started a new company during shutdown. Black has always been a coffee fan and founded his Cowboy Coffee company while everything was shut down.

"I really like to be busy," the musician said. He said he's become a big fan of TikTok as well and he and Lisa and Lily have done a lot of fun and "silly" stuff on the platform. Black also said he's got playlists on Spotify and Apple Music that fans can check out in addition to a You Tube channel.

Black has also been busy with his TV show "Talking In Circles with Clint Black." The show, he explained, was started as a way to share conversation with other musical artists. "I thought fans would like to hear conversations musicians have with other musicians." Black said. "We're in the second season now," he added.

Black said he hopes people will find his live Region show a little getaway from everyday life.

"I hope people can get to escape all of the things they have to think about everyday whether it's work or family concerns...Just all those things that worry each of us. I hope they can leave that at the door and enjoy some music and have some laughs."

