Following a recent standing room-only, early November performance at EAT in downtown Hammond where they performed to raise food donations for the Northwest Indiana Food Bank, two of the area’s most popular Americana rock bands will share a split bill once again.
The Unstoppables and Nomad Planets will team up for a second time this Friday at Hobart’s Art Theatre (230 Main St.). Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Advance tickets available without online fees at The Record Bin, Brickhouse Bar & Grill (both in Hobart) and from members of the two bands.
The folk-rock-blues hybrid sound of The Unstoppables is created by the unique melding of very seasoned musicians, also accomplished at song-crafting. The multi-layered instrumentation of the sextet – Dan Soto, Greg Ashby, Bruce Chronister (acoustic/electric guitarists), Jim Sasaki (bass), Mike Horgash (violin) and Tim Flatt (drums) -- seems to draw influence from a range of musical sources.
The Hammond-based The Nomad Planets are a group of veteran players who create finely crafted, acoustic/electric, alt–pop/rock with strong lyrics, nice harmonies and warm production, the combination of which make their half dozen or so albums worthy of repeat plays and their live shows an experience. Nomad Planets’ material is well-crafted by resident songwriter, guitarist, vocalist Mark Mybeck; then brought to fruition by the contributions of drummer Terry Boylan, bassist Phil Rapchak and lead guitarist/producer, John Carpenter.
While this Friday’s performance is not an official food bank fundraiser, fans of these two bands know the members’ passion for helping feed the Region’s less privileged residents, so those wishing to donate canned and packaged food items, may do so at the door. Those who do so, will be automatically entered in a special drawing to win one of three pairs of tickets to the Hobart Art Theatre’s Dec. 21 event, BRITBEAT: A Multi-Media Journey Through the Music of The Beatles ($35 in advance/$40 at door).
MUSIC NOTES
• The Big Band Christmas happens tonight as the Sutton Music Company presents The Calumet Ridge Jazz Ensemble at a 6-8 p.m. performance at the Towle Theatre (5205 Hohman Ave.) in downtown Hammond. Tickets: $15. On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the Towle begins its two-week, six-show run of “Miracle On 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play.” More: 219- 937-8780 or towletheater.tix.com.
• Fresh from their sold-out performance in Valparaiso last Sunday, Chicago’s mash-up masters Classical Blast bring their impressive holiday performance, “Dark Side of The Yule,” to The Acorn Theater (107 Generation Drive) in Three Oaks, Michigan. The show is part chamber music and part rock band, as the group melds Christmas and rock music in ways never before heard. The group incorporates music by bands like Metallica, Evanescence, Pink Floyd, Beatles, Simon & Garfunkel and mashing them with holiday classics, baroque carols, classical works by the great masters, and originals. More: classicalblast.com.
• The historic Memorial Opera House (104 E. Indiana Ave.) in Valparaiso will feature a Saturday afternoon holiday event to benefit the Porter County Animal Shelter on Saturday. It recreates an old-time radio show with performances by Limelights musicians and actors. Appetizers of smoked meats and other tasty things will be featured along with a cash bar and silent auction. Tickets: $18. Children under 3 are free. More: 219- 548-9137 or mohlive.org.
• On Friday, from 6-9:30 p.m., it’s the annual “Stop.Drop.Rewind Saves Christmas V” at the Hammond Academy for the Performing Arts (6915 Grand Ave.) in Hammond, benefiting the HAPA Music Program. The event features the fun-loving funky groove sounds of NWI rock band, Stop.Drop.Rewind with special guest, Leave It To Chance. There will also be a special performance by Hot Mess, comprised of students from the HAPA rock band class. Tickets: $7 gen admission/$5 students & seniors. More: stopdroprewind.com.
• The stage at Leroy’s Hot Stuff (333 U.S. 20) in Porter will be “jammin’” for their AYCE Fish Friday as jam band Dead To Rights takes the stage for a night of bluesy rock that lends itself to creative improvisation. Then on Saturday, veteran Region rockers Shuddup & Drive return to provide blues-rock covers and a few vintage originals culled from their 1980 “Rocks!” album and others.
• The Southern-fried soul of NWI’s Highway Band will be featured at 9 p.m. on Saturday at B.G. Gator’s (9021 E. 109th Ave.) in Crown Point. More: 219- 662-0103.
• Former Region-based singer/songwriter, Kevin J. Friend (ex-Mammoth) returns home Saturday to promote two new albums of original songs; a solo acoustic album, “Just Me ‘N Woody” with a live performance at The Record Bin (218 Main St.) in downtown Hobart (facebook.com/LiveAtTheRecordBin); and his full band album later that evening when he performs at the "Region Radio Toys For Tots" show, with Frank Ruvoli, Nate Venturelli, Shanty Savalas Trio, Drinkin' On Sunday and Jerica Paliga Band. More: theroomvenue.com.
• The long running, weekly “Sunday Jazz Brunch” hosted by drummer and local music guru Andy Sutton at The Regional Ale (1080 U.S. 41) in Schererville happens from noon to 3 p.m. each week, and finds very special musical guests sitting in with the house band. This week’s guest is Ruben Alvarez, whose resume includes a 2012 Latin Grammy Nomination for his work on “Made In Chicago” with Chuchito Valdés, his work on Broadway in Chicago (“The Lion King”), playing with blues legends John Mayall and Junior Wells, as well as rock stars Dave Mason and Dennis DeYoung, jazz masters Ramsey Lewis and Roy Hargrove, and even the late “Queen of Soul” Aretha Franklin. More: suttonmusicco.com.
• Regional sax great Sonny Lee will sit in with The Calumet Band on Friday at Lencioni’s Pub (3325 Glenwood-Dyer Road) in Lynwood. Music begins at 7:30 p.m. More: 708-757-4304.
• Dancing shoes are recommended for Saturday’s “Afternoon with The Stars Senior Prom” from noon to 4 p.m. at Sandridge Center (600 Oglesby) in Calumet City. Folks there will be high-steppin’ to the grooves of the Return2Soul band. Tickets: $10 advance/$12 at door. More: 708- 675-2258.
• Singer-Songwriter Chad Clifford of The Crawpuppies performs "Live from The Record Bin" from 4 to 6 p.m. at The Record Bin (218 Main St.) in Hobart. Admission is always free for all ages for the Sunday Record Bin events. More: 219-945-9511 or facebook.com/LiveAtTheRecordBin.
• Eighties glam-metal rocker Kip Winger of the Winger band will be playing a stripped down 7 p.m. acoustic show of hits from that band, songs from his many solo albums and a few other surprises when he brings his acoustic guitar to the stage Sunday at The Room (8353 Indianapolis Blvd.) in Highland. More: facebook.com/theroomvenue.
• R&B greats The Spaniels Forever, singer-songwriter Doug Lins and a few other musical guests will be popping into the 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio studio in Merrillville this Friday as two of the station’s local programs – “Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges” and “Let’s Eat with Chef Nick” -- merge for a three hour holiday party on air. Along with the musical guests will be a variety of guests from local food places. Tune in 1-4 p.m. or stream live at: lakeshorepublicradio.org.
12 Things to do in the Region this week