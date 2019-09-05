Region residents looking to be entertained this weekend will have plenty of choices on the music scene.
Whether you're a fan of country tunes, folk and string instruments, pop love songs, rocking drum selections or retro rock tunes, you'll find all of that on local stages performed by notable names in the music business.
It's been awhile since country queen Reba McEntire has graced the stage in the Region. Reba will bring her show to The Venue at Horseshoe Casino in Hammond on Sept. 6.
Smooth love songs performed by duo Air Supply will be in the spotlight when the group brings its show to Silver Creek Entertainment Center at Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan on Sept. 6.
At the Popcorn Festival in Valparaiso on Sept. 7, guests will not only enjoy all things popcorn but will have the opportunity to hear the music of drummer Max Weinberg's Jukebox. Weinberg is known for his stint as bandleader for Conan O'Brien on "The Conan O'Brien Show" and "Late Night with Conan O'Brien." He's also been the long time drummer for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band.
Music fans who enjoy folksy-oriented guitar work and storytelling will want to be in the house at Beatniks on Conkey in Hammond when Ronny Cox brings his The Music of Ronny Cox show to the theater on Sept. 8. Cox is known for various acting roles including roles in "Deliverance," "Beverly Hills Cop," the TV shows "Apple's Way" and "Dexter" and other works.
For those wanting to groove to retro sounds, Kenny James and Rave On will perform A Tribute to Buddy Holly on Sept. 6 at The Hobart Art Theatre and Sept. 7 at The Acorn Theater in Three Oaks, Michigan.
Any Queen fans out there? The Ultimate Queen Celebration will take place Sept. 7 at Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds Casino. Singer Marc Martel is the lead singer for the band which offers audiences the biggest hits of Freddie Mercury and Queen.
Check out the following list to find out more details. Call or visit the websites for prices.
Reba McEntire
SEPT. 6, 8 p.m. The Venue at Horseshoe Casino, 777 Casino Center Drive, Hammond. 866.711.7463, caesars.com/horseshoe-hammond. McEntire has been in the music business for four decades. She recently released her 33rd album "Stronger Than The Truth."
Max Weinberg's Jukebox
SEPT. 7, 5 p.m. at Valparaiso Popcorn Festival in downtown Valparaiso. maxweinberg.com or valparaisoevents.com. The longtime drummer for Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band and former bandleader for Conan O'Brien, brings his show to the Region.
Ronny Cox
SEPT. 8, 2 p.m., Beatniks on Conkey, 420 Conkey St., Hammond. 219.852.0848. Ronny Cox is best known as an actor who's appeared in various movie and TV roles including "Deliverance," "Beverly Hills Cop," "Apple's Way," and more. He'll perform the Music of Ronny Cox at Beatniks in a return engagement.
Air Supply
SEPT. 6, 9 p.m. Eastern, Four Winds Casino, 11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo, 866.494.6371, fourwindscasino.com. The Australian musicians are known for their smooth love songs and close harmonies. Tunes such as “Lost In Love,” “Even the Nights Are Better,” "All Out of Love" and more will be performed.
Kenny James & Rave On
SEPT. 6, 7:30 p.m., Hobart Art Theatre, 220 Main St., Hobart. Visit the theater on Facebook. Also Sept. 7 at The Acorn Theater in New Buffalo, Michigan. Kenny James will perform A Tribute to Buddy Holly.
The Ultimate Queen Celebration
SEPT. 7, 9 p.m. Eastern, Silver Creek Event Center, Four Winds Casino, New Buffalo, Michigan. fourwindscasino.com. Marc Martel takes lead vocals on rock group Queen's biggest hits.