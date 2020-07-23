A guitar celebration: Six Strings Music Festival comes to Valparaiso

Despite some concerns and trepidation as he watched many events being canceled and postponed, including gigs of his own, Calipari decided to stay the course and move forward with the event. He said this event will take place "rain or shine."

The venue selected for his debut festival -- Central Park Plaza -- has already presented a few live music events in recent weeks and is spacious enough to allow for social distancing. "I feel quite confident that we can host this event safely," said Valparaiso native and resident Calipari. "The park is large and there is plenty of opportunity for people to spread out while listening to the music." The pavilion's concrete stage is likewise large enough to allow musicians to play safe distances apart while rotating through the performance roster.

"Music is one of the few things we can all enjoy right now," said Calipari. "Along with wanting to showcase some of my students, I want people to enjoy themselves and to get out and enjoy live music."

When the idea of doing this kind of event was run past his students and their parents, there was an overall positive reaction, and Calipari found a willing ally when a students' mother stepped up to lend her organizational skills to the first year project.