A guitar celebration: Six Strings Music Festival comes to Valparaiso

In a world where live music has virtually come to a standstill, it is good news to discover an enterprising young musician who has set out to create what he hopes will become an annual event for music fans of Northwest Indiana.
The timing is right for this event as the population of Indiana, like other parts of the world, is slowly starting to emerge from the safety of their homes.
That guitar-slinging young musician turned event promoter, is Rocco Calipari Jr. who is perhaps best known locally for sharing lead and rhythm guitar duty in his father's blues rock group, The Head Honchos. His event, Six Strings Music Festival, scheduled for Friday, is aptly named for young Calipari's instrument of choice, the six-string guitar, which he is now teaching others to play.
The idea for the Six Strings Festival came about well before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. "Last June, I had opened my own teaching studio called Six Strings Guitar & Bass Lessons, Calipari said. "I have come to realize while working with my students, just how much amazing talent we have here in Northwest Indiana. I wanted to do this event as a means to showcase the talents of some of my students, along with some of the great local talent from right here in the Valpo area."
Knowing that name recognition is important for drawing audiences, despite having exceptional new talents ready to ply their skills for people, Calipari has also brought in some professional bands who have toured nationally and developed a good drawing power.
Despite some concerns and trepidation as he watched many events being canceled and postponed, including gigs of his own, Calipari decided to stay the course and move forward with the event. He said this event will take place "rain or shine."
The venue selected for his debut festival -- Central Park Plaza -- has already presented a few live music events in recent weeks and is spacious enough to allow for social distancing. "I feel quite confident that we can host this event safely," said Valparaiso native and resident Calipari. "The park is large and there is plenty of opportunity for people to spread out while listening to the music." The pavilion's concrete stage is likewise large enough to allow musicians to play safe distances apart while rotating through the performance roster.
"Music is one of the few things we can all enjoy right now," said Calipari. "Along with wanting to showcase some of my students, I want people to enjoy themselves and to get out and enjoy live music."
When the idea of doing this kind of event was run past his students and their parents, there was an overall positive reaction, and Calipari found a willing ally when a students' mother stepped up to lend her organizational skills to the first year project.
Calipari attended the Guitar Institute in Los Angeles and studied with jazz/blues guitar great Scott Henderson and rock guitarist Carl Verheyen of Supertramp fame, among others. Calipari currently instructs 74 students of his own at varying levels of skill and accomplishment. Of that lot, four will be featured on Saturday, including Keegan Darr, the son of co-organizer Cristina Darr.
The eight-act roster of talent will open with two back to back, 20-minute solo sets by students Chase Reyes and Darr, respectively. Student Owen Rittgers' full band, The Sidewinders, will come up next, followed by the evening's fourth and final student showcase as Quintin Danzi performs with his band, Fayde.
Calipari wants the audience to come early to catch the students he clearly is proud of presenting. He is equally excited about the second half of the event, where he brings in four of top Chicago-based musical groups who have all toured the nation in pre-COVID times. Those bands are, in performance order: The Blues Project Band, The Marco Villarreal Trio, The Head Honchos and event headliner, The Mike Wheeler Band.
The last three on the above list of artists are well known veteran club bands, while The Blues Project is an eclectic mix of students and public school educators who are dedicated to both the preservation of blues history and the advancement of blues music through various educational programs and performance opportunities.
Hobart's Villarreal blew the minds of music fans as a member of the jazz fusion group Freek Johnson and is the definition of a guitar virtuoso having mastered the finger styling of many diverse genres of music.
Blues-rock quartet Head Honchos features Calipari Jr. and his father Rocco Calipari, Sr. Their twin guitar styles are similar yet diverse, and are sure to engage any fan of guitar-driven music built on a foundation of roots blues, classic rock, vintage soul, and '70s-era funk.
Inducted in the Chicago Blues Hall of Fame in 2014, Mike Wheeler has traveled the world as an ambassador for Chicago blues music, and is himself a staple of the Chicago blues community, playing and writing songs for a variety of Chicago artists.
Calipari stressed the need for social distancing, and to help maintain that healthy spacing, a limit of only 800 tickets will be sold online or at the gate. General admission tickets are $15 with children 12 and younger admitted with an adult for free. Online tickets require an additional $2 processing fee. Advanced tickets are recommended. Tickets at: https://valpo.life/article/six-string-music-fest-set-to-shine-a-light-on-region-guitar-talent/.
The money raised from this year's inaugural event will be invested into next year's festival to grow it and make it bigger and better," said Calipari, who hopes to turn Six Strings Festival into an annual festival.
This is very much a family friendly event and food options will be provided by a variety of local vendors, including The Tomato Bar, Chunky's Tacos and Valpo Velvet Ice Cream. For patrons 21 and older, Leroy's Hot Stuff will provide cocktails, wine and beer. Because food vendors are present, any outside food and beverages are prohibited. Blankets and lawn chairs are encouraged and welcome.
