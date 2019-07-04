Adrian James (A.J.) Croce was just turning 2 years old when his famous father, folk rock singer/songwriter Jim Croce died in a plane crash. The iconic '70s troubadour wrote and recorded his most famous song, "Time In a Bottle," for his then newly born son A.J., giving the world a timeless anthem of a parent's love. Although he never really knew his father, the younger Croce feels he was destined to join "the family business" so to speak.
"I started playing piano when I was very, very young," said Croce as he told of his childhood when he fell ill and lost his eyesight. "I discovered Ray (Charles) and Stevie (Wonder) and the way their music made me feel." Eventually, he regained part of his eyesight, but by then the R&B of those two musical geniuses had planted a seed.
"I knew of my dad's songs and knew them, but it was more his old record collection that influenced me. The records he loved, I came to love and learned from, especially the jazz albums," Croce said. "I didn't try to play the easy stuff though, I was trying to play the really tough ones, like Count Basie, Fats Waller and a lot of the stuff from the 1930s and '40s."
Young Croce's musical journey took him to the heart of soul music, R&B and jazz. "I was about 12," he said of when he knew that playing music was going to be his career and his life's passion. "I really didn't choose this life. It chose me. I am a fifth generation musician and music just seems to be something inherent. I really can't imagine doing anything else."
Croce was also around 12 years old when he started writing songs. "It was definitely a gradual progression. I really focused on playing the piano for a lot of years before I even started trying to write songs," he said of a professional career that has now spanned 27 years as a touring recording artist.
His latest studio album, "Just Like Medicine," was produced by the veteran soul singer/songwriter and producer Dan Penn, and is arguably Croce's greatest collective effort yet.
Like many of his past albums, Croce rallied guest appearances and contributions for that album by assorted music icons who are fans of his music, his dad Jim's music, or both. "Just Like Medicine" features Grammy Award-winning country artist Vince Gill, legendary Stax session guitarist Steve Cropper (Booker T. & the MGs, Blues Brothers, etc.), the soulful McCrary Sisters, and the Muscle Shoals Horns.
The great honky tonk piano rocker Leon Russell was also supposed to be featured on this collection as well, but fell ill just before recording had begun and later died. "Leon and I wrote a lot of great songs together and I included one of those ("The Heart That Makes Me Whole") on the album as a tribute to him," reflected Croce.
Last Fall Croce released a single of “I Got A Name,” which was a song made famous by his father in 1973. The tune was not written by the senior Croce, but was recorded by him for a special Nascar promotion. A passion for racing is something A.J. shares with his late father. In similar fashion, the impetus for his re-recording the song was similar, as he explained, "I recorded the song for a Goodyear commercial (featuring Dale Earnhardt Jr.)."
Although he is best known as a piano man, the 47-year-old Croce also plays guitar like his daddy did, but said he still writes solely on piano. In recent years, Croce has embraced his legacy, doing a couple of "Croce Plays Croce" shows here and there. "The fans who remember my dad really like to hear a few of his songs, so I include some he wrote, but the show also includes covers of songs and artists that influence him as a young artist, songs and artists that influenced us both, ranging from Elvis to Bessie Smith, and others that might surprise people," he said of those shows, performed on average once or twice a month. Jim Croce songs often included are “Operator,” “You Don’t Mess Around with Jim,” “Time in a Bottle,” “Rapid Roy (The Stock Car Boy)," and “Lovers Cross.”
Although Croce usually does full band shows, his performance on July 10 at the City Winery in Chicago, will be a case of bringing songs from throughout his catalog to life in a duo format. "I don't want that this show is a duo performance to scare anyone off from coming, because I promise it's a high energy show," he said. Several cuts from "Just Like Medicine" will be featured on the set list, and perhaps a song or two from his father's musical cannon. "Hearing my dad's songs makes people happy and when I'm performing, I like to make the audience happy," he said. More: ajcrocemusic.com and www.facebook.com/ajcrocemusic.