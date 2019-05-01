My thanks to Northwest Indiana jazz music couple -- Billy Foster & Renee Miles-Foster -- for presenting me with a recognition plaque during the Billy Foster Jazz Zone Recognition Dinner, held last Saturday at St. Timothy Community Church in Gary. Foster is a jazz artist, an educator at Indiana University Northwest and the producer/host of the "Jazz Zone" program on WCVE 88.7-FM, heard Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.). More: billyfosterjazzzone.com.
It was an honor being recognized in the media category for my music and arts coverage in The Times and other media outlets. Congratulations to my fellow recipients including David J. Mueller of Paul Henry's Gallery in Hammond, radio personalities Alvin Carter-Bey and Dan Bindert of Chicago Jazz station WDCB 90.9FM (Bindert was formerly at Lakeshore Public Radio), and Michelle Golden of Books, Bottles & Brushes for Education.
Jazz guitarist, Gary resident and international recording artist, Henry Johnson, received a Lifetime Achievement award while jazz trumpeter Arthur "Art" Hoyle, also a Gary native, was presented "The Key to the City of Gary" by Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson.
The gala concluded with an outstanding live performance by Johnson, accompanied by Foster, bassist Bruce Evans, and drummer Lannie Turner. Others, like trumpeter Dr. Odies Williams III and bassist Darrell Tidaback, sat in during the second half of the performance. Hoyle even contributed some lead vocals.
Foster will be special guest Sunday at the noon to 3 p.m. Jazz Sunday Brunch hosted by drummer Andy Sutton at Region Ale Tap House & Eatery (1080 U.S. 41) in Schererville. Accompaniment by guitarist Nicholas Gerasimos, bassist Kris Lohn, and pianist Daniel C. Talion. More: facebook.com/suttonmusicco.
Cedar Lake's Raen releases new single
Former Cedar Lake native Erika Raen, now a resident of Nashville, Tennessee, has released her latest single this past week. Her new song, "I Don't Do Whiskey Well" has been getting a good deal of interest and can be enjoyed by Region fans via her website: erikaraen.com.
Erika has matured and evolved musically through the years to become an artist of which the Region can be proud. Raen will return home for a handful of live local performances at Cedar Lake's Lighthouse Restaurant in August/September, along with a July 6 set at the Cedar Lake Summerfest.
MUSIC NOTES
• To celebrate Cinco de Mayo this Sunday, Dave Sanchez -- vocalist/guitarist of Soundz of Santana -- will perform solo as musical guest of weekly "Live From The Record Bin" internet radio broadcast (4-6 p.m.) heard on RegionRadio.Live. Sanchez's in-store concert is free to attend and will feature a complimentary taco bar and other refreshments. More: facebook.com/LiveAtTheRecordBin or 219- 945-9511.
• Getting an early start in celebrating Cinco de Mayo is The Hobart Art Theatre (230 Main St.) with their 8 p.m. Saturday concert by the national touring rock quartet, Revolucion De Amor, performing a tribute to the Mexican pop/rock band Mana. Tickets: $15 and $20. More: facebook.com/HobartArtTheatre and facebook.com/RevolucionDeAmorManaTribute.
• The Underground Prophets perform classic and alt rock covers this Friday from 9 p.m. to midnight at Bulldog Brewing (1409 119th St.) in Whiting. More: 219- 655-5284.
• Music fans weary of rocking can jazz things up Saturday at Asparagus (7876 Broadway) in Merrillville from 6-10:30 p.m. with The Bill Boris Jazz Quartet. Reservations are recommended for the intimate lounge performance. More: 219-794-0000.
• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 West U.S. 20) in Porter welcomes the classic rock of Nawty on Saturday. On Sunday, the venue's monthly "First Sunday Songwriter's Series" features Johnny V (of Heart of Gold Band) and Paul Bolger (of Mr. Blotto) at 7 p.m. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.
• The Wildrose (1104 E. Main St.) in Griffith begin hosting their new "Bike/Cruise Night Wednesdays" on May 8 with live entertainment at each week's gathering of cool rides. The inaugural night features classic rockers Sticky Scissors. More: 219-595-5054 or wildrosebrewing.com.
• The Picks will be donating a 7-11 p.m. performance of classic rock covers on Saturday at The Lowell VFW (17401 Morse St.) for a benefit event to aid Roxanne Pavlick,a local woman from Lowell battling illness and mounting medical bills. Tickets: $10 (dinner/performance). More: Beth at 219- 895-5029.
• The Crawpuppies perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Buddy & Pals (340 U.S. 30) in Schererville. Mr. Funnyman covers tunes ranging from Presley to Prince to Pink Floyd at 9 p.m. Saturday at Buddy & Pals (1206 E. Summit St.) in Crown Point. High Street Band rock the Buddy & Pals Winfield location (10685 Randolph St.) at 9:30 p.m. More: buddyandpals.com.
• Gospel/Blues musician Cash McCall lost his long battle with lung cancer on April 20. McCall (born Morris Dollison, Jr.) spent his early years on Chicago’s North Side, later moving with his family to Mississippi. He returned to become a session player at Chicago's Chess/Checker Records and later began working with such Chi-town icons as Minnie Ripperton and Willie Dixon. In 2018, McCall and longtime friend Benny Turner, paid homage to their shared Windy City roots on the acclaimed album, "Going Back Home," released on Nola Blue Records in early 2019. He will be laid to rest Saturday in Memphis, Tennessee. More: cashmccallmusic.com.
• This Friday, Ides of March vocalist/guitarist Jim Peterik guests at noon on 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio's weekly program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges" (streaming live at lakeshorepublicmedia.org). The Grammy Award-winning songwriter will discuss his latest projects and the Ides' May 4 gig at Acorn Theater in Three Oaks, Michigan. More: idesofmarch.com. The second hour (1-2 p.m.) features family therapist Ruth Halsted, discussing her May 11 "Dancing Through The Decades" fundraiser for The Self-Injury Support Group of NWI at On The Square Sports Academy (105 N. Court St.) in Crown Point. More: 219-201-8994.
