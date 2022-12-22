A light weekend of music due to holiday and snow

Ahhhh....yet another “shortage” to plague those who revel in the weekend entertainment options. Due to the holiday, combined with the threat of severe weather and lots of snow, means there is a shortage of live music to be enjoyed this weekend.
There ARE some nice options available tonight for those who hope to beat the bad weather and catch some live entertainment with visiting friends and family members. They are as follows...
- Something special is cooking at Montego Bay Grille (322 Main St.) in Hobart for this week’s “Acoustic Thursday” concert series. Tonight, all local acoustic musicians can stop in to strut their stuff for visiting relatives and friends who are in town for the holiday season. Montego Bay is presenting a special all ages “Open Mic Night” this evening that is hosted by multi-instrumentalist and songwriter Danny Lemmon, fresh from playing last week at the Hobart Art Theater. Music runs from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Those who plan to participate can arrive at 6 p.m. to schedule a performance slot. More: 219-940-3152 or facebook.com/mobaygrille.
- The White Rhino Bar & Grill (101 Joliet St.) in Dyer has a live performance by Soulfinger tonight from 8:30-11:30 p.m. No music over the holiday weekend, but back on Dec. 30 will be the High Street Trio. More: 219-864-9200 or whiterhinoonline.com.
- Country singer/songwriter Jason Jacques performs a half country/half Christmas songs solo acoustic show tonight from 7-10 p.m. at Northwoods Falls (8101 Wicker Ave.) in St. John. On Friday, it’s a live set by Munde St. Claire. Saturday and Sunday the venue is closed. More: northwoodsfalls.com or 219-351-5148.
- Singer/songwriter Robby Celestin performs a duo show with guitarist/vocalist Aaron Harris tonight from 6-9 p.m. at Shipwreck Bar & Grill (840 S. Broad St.) in Griffith. More: shipwreckonbroad.com or 219-531-8342.
- One of the Region’s best known singer/songwriters — Chad Clifford — leaves his band The Crawpuppies at home tonight, as he opts to perform a solo acoustic show 6-9 p.m. at Trailyard (2551 Clifford Road) in Valparaiso. More: trailyard.org or 219-462-6000.
Other Stuff...
- The Hard Rock Cafe Stage at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary will feature a free live performance on Friday by Serendipity, a pop/rock band from the Chicago who mix up popular ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s covers, along with some current pop hits. Then on Saturday, Keith Jackson & Triple Dose will funk things up on the free music stage with covers of top R&B groups from throughout the years, including some fan favorites originally recorded by his famous cousins, Michael Jackson (solo) and The Jackson Five (group hits).
More free music is presented both nights across the casino’s main floor at the Council Oak Bar Stage. Catch blues guitarist/vocalist Ivy Ford on Friday and The Vino Louden Blues Band on Saturday. More: hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.
- Things are dark for the holiday weekend at The Hobart Art Theater, but the year wraps up with a lot of laughs when the band Mass Attack teams up on Dec. 30 with a quintet of comedians — Cecila Gonzalez, Ariel Julie, Tom Feedback, Khaleel and Matt Torres. New Year’s Eve finds comedian/actor Robert “Bobcat” Goldthwait performing at the Art Theater. Known for his raspy and high-pitched voice, Goldthwait is remembered for such memorable film roles as “Eliot Loudermilk” in “Scrooged,” and “Zed” in the “Police Academy” franchise, Tickets: $30 with $50 VIP options. More: brickartlive.com.
- Leroy’s Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. Hwy. 20) in Porter welcomes the blues-funk-rock of Kenny Kinsey & The Mojo Daddy Band on Friday. Music starts both nights at 8 p.m. The cantina is closed on Saturday and Sunday. Live music returns with Johnny V performing a solo acoustic gig on Dec. 28, followed on Dec. 30 by The Aftermath, and a New Year’s Eve bash on Saturday by Grateful Dead tribute group, Dead To Rights. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219- 926-6211.
- Coming soon... My “Annual Top 10 Regional Albums of 2022” that has been a staple feature in The Times will soon be published. I am delighted to report that this year some pretty great Midwest releases found their way to my desk and stereo — a mix of CDs and vinyl LPs — from some better known and lesser known artists.
Artists are always welcome to send me their latest commercially-available recordings once they are ready to release to the general public. I am always happy to check out new original tunes from area talents and area studios. Mail CDs and vinyl releases to: Tom Lounges Entertainment at 218 Main St. in Hobart, IN 46342.
Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at beatboss@aol.com.