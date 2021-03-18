A mad scientist in the music studio, this Starrah is rising

Freshly minted Grammy-winning songwriter Starrah has long helped others be stars. Now it's her turn to shine.

The hitmaker for the likes of Drake, Rihanna, Maroon 5, Camila Cabello, Nicki Minaj, Halsey and Katy Perry is releasing her debut full-length album this week, a natural extension for the self-taught studio prodigy.

“I just really love hearing new sounds and experimenting with music,” she says. "I just feel like a little mad scientist in the lab when I put stuff together and just see what it does.”

The 13-track “Longest Interlude” — out Wednesday — showcases her command of R&B, hip-hop and pop skills, all delivered in an achingly personal collection she likens to opening her diary.

“I personally feel like the only thing that’s missing from a lot of music right now is just the raw emotion and honesty, like vulnerability,” she says. “Everybody wants to be cool. Nobody wants to be vulnerable.”

Starrah has tapped some musical royalty for producing help, including James Blake, Skrillex, Boi1da and Nile Rogers. She recorded some of the songs at Abbey Road Studios, where the Beatles recorded. She says it's all a bit surreal.