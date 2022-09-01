A Motown shutdown for marina season

It's a sure sign that summer is coming to a close, when mention of the annual season wrap up of Hammond's Marina makes it into this column. That happens this weekend as it is again time for Saturday's annual performance on the docks by "The Women of Motown."

The powerhouse R&B group fronted by three ladies in full diva mode will once again mark the last hurrah of the warm weather months for boating enthusiasts, as they gather at the Hammond Marina (701 Casino Center Drive) in Hammond, for the closing festival presented by the Hammond Port Authority, featuring food trucks, a beer garden and a stage where from 7 to 10 p.m., the funky ensemble will proceed to rip through soul deep, decades-spanning R&B covers. The event is free to the public.

"The Women of Motown" is a revue style concert featuring timeless hits originally made famous by such top female R&B artists as Diana Ross, Martha Reeves, Aretha Franklin and Gladys Knight. One should note that while it's women busting out the hits, the show's set list is not gender specific, as they also put a female spin on classic hits by such male groups as the Temptations, Four Tops, Jackson Five, Commodores and others. The night would not be complete without a song or two by crossover icons Michael Jackson and Prince.

"We do it all," said group leader Sheryl Youngblood. "We have a very high energy show and we have a great band (Say Yes!) playing behind us, making sitting still impossible." More: 219-659-7678 or facebook.com/Hammond-Marina-174563925931646.

Griffith's 'Rock 'N' Rail' Returns

Griffith's annual "Rock 'N' Rail Festival" happens this weekend. Starting tonight and running through Sunday evening -- the multi-stage event will feature four days of nearly back to back tribute artists that include the headliners: Marrakesh Express (CSN&Y) tonight, Echoes of Pompeii (Pink Floyd) on Friday, Elton Rohn (Elton John) on Saturday, and Shawn Klush (Elvis Presley) on Sunday.

Other featured acts during the fest include: American English (Beatles), Infinity (Journey), Terry Lee Coffee (Johnny Cash), Bonfire (AC/DC) and Kashmir (Led Zeppelin). Full schedule at: griffith.in.gov/specialevents/page/rock-%E2%80%98n%E2%80%99-rail-music-and-street-festival.

MUSIC NOTES

• Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart presents a tribute to one of today's most popular pop/dance artists, with the 8 p.m. Friday performance by Earth To Mars: The Bruno Mars Experience). Tickets: $20 advance/$25 at door. On Saturday, it's the return of Sublime tribute group Santeria and Green Day tribute group American Idiots. Tickets: $12 advance/$15 at door. More: brickartlive.com.

• The soulful sounds of Lauren Dukes -- a rich and vibrant singer as comfortable and capable of belting out a myriad of styles ranging from pop and rock to R&B and jazz -- makes her debut performance this evening at Montego Bay Grille (233 Main St.) in Hobart. The Jamaican eatery hosts Dukes and guitar accompanist Steve Bell tonight for its weekly 6:30-9:30 p.m. "Acoustic Thursday" series. Dukes will perform three sets of music comprised of popular cover tunes and some of the original songs from her acclaimed debut album, which landed on The Times "Top 10 Albums of 2021" list. More: facebook.com/mobaygrille.

• Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary, continues its weekly "Free Country Friday Concerts" series at Hard Rock Cafe Stage this week with a 9 p.m. performance by "Australian Idol" winner Wesley Dean, a singer/songwriter who recently relocated from his native Sydney to Nashville, Tennessee to hone his craft and chase his personal neon rainbow. On Saturday at 9 p.m., zany dance rock returns as The Spazmatics bring their costumes, zany shtick and a boatload of '80s and '90s hits back to life on the Cafe Stage.

On Saturday, blues returns to the Council Oak Stage at 8 p.m. when Ivan Singh brings his unique style of playing 4 string slide guitar, which has impressed such blues guitar icons as John Primer and Buddy Guy enough to earned Singh collaboration projects with them both.

The Jimmy O. Yang performance scheduled for Sept. 9 in Hard Rock Live has been canceled. On a more positive note, progressive rock group YES has been added to the Hard Rock Live schedule for a Nov. 11 performance with tickets on sale Friday at 10 a.m. More on all shows at: hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

• On Friday, the Acorn Theater (107 Generations Drive) in Three Oaks, MI welcomes Chicago-based Steely Dan tribute band, The Brooklyn Charmers, a collective of top session and live musicians who together inject a vibrant new energy into the beloved Becker & Fagan catalog. The Charmers are anchored by keyboardist/vocalist Colin Peterik, the son of Chicago rock icon Jim Peterik (of Ides of March). Tickets: $40. Sunday at the Acorn marks the return of Rockford-based jam band, Miles Nielsen & The Rusted Hearts. Miles is the son of Cheap Trick guitarist Rick Nielsen and the band is comprised of seasoned musicians. Tickets: $35. More: 269-756-3879 or acornlive.org.

• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) finds the father and son acoustic duo Chris & Chris in its cantina on Friday, followed by the party rock band Zodiac on Saturday. Leroy's weekly "Sunday Blues Jam" hosted by Corey Dennison happens Sunday from 7-10 p.m. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.

• Singer/guitarist Nick Kazonis performs an acoustic solo set tonight at Northwoods Falls (8101 Wicker Ave.) from 7-10 p.m. Party rocker NAWTY will fine tune their live show to all 1980s radio hits when the band returns Friday night for the venue's "All '80s Theme Night," which encourages patrons to dress the part by breaking out long stored away leg warmers, spandex, stone-washed denims and other fashions of the MTV-era. It's back to blue jeans and cowboy boots on Saturday as contemporary country covers are on the musical menu for a show by The Steel Country Band. For this Sunday's "Acoustic Matinee," host Chris Grove will welcome guest players in an open stage format. More: northwoodsfalls.com or 219-351-5148.

• The "Lowell Labor Day Festival" on the American Legion grounds (108 E. Commercial Ave.) in Lowell features three days of live music and food trucks. It's back to back sets of country music Saturday with Eliana Weston, Nate Venturelli and Tyler Braden. Things rock on Sunday with The Cody Daniel Band, Aftermath and Dick Diamond & the Dusters, before it all wraps up Monday with Jason Drake performing solo acoustic, then followed by the bands Flood Plane and Listen Betty. More: lowelllabordayfestival.com

• Readers! Catch me live on the radio weekly at these times and places on the dial.

"Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges" -- 7 p.m. Tuesday nights on 89.1-FM/Lakeshore Public Radio or stream it at lakeshorepublicradio.org.

"Midwest BEAT Blues" -- Tuesdays 5-7 p.m. and Sundays 3-5 p.m. on WIMS-AM/FM (AM-1420, 106.7FM, 95.1FM). Fridays 11 p.m.-1 a.m. on 89.1-FM/Lakeshore Public Radio. Tuesdays 5-7 p.m. Eastern on WHFB-AM/FM (AM-1060, 102.5FM) in Benton Harbor, Michigan.

"Needle Drop" -- my all vinyl LP radio show -- Sundays 6-9 p.m. on WIMS-AM/FM (AM-1420, 106.7FM, 95.1FM). Stream WIMS live at wimsradio.co/live .