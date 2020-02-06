A Motown soundtrack for Valentine's evening

There's nothing like a great Marvin Gaye or Smokey Robinson song to spark a romantic mood. Motown is romance put to music and nobody does the sound of the Motor City better than Sheryl Youngblood..

Youngblood brings her Women of Motown ensemble to Hobart's Art Theatre (230 Main St.) on Feb. 14. More: facebook.com/HobartArtTheatre.

"It’s all about a good time,” said Youngblood, a Chicago Blues Hall of Fame inductee, who was raised on Motown and now loves performing those songs live on stage. "It's all about having fun. Those songs bring back memories for people and make them forget their problems for a while."

Youngblood's backing band Say Yes, is well-rehearsed and the ladies -- Youngblood, Arletha Bolton and Andrea Billups -- are each powerhouse vocalists who bring new life to the classic songs, while still remaining faithful to the original artists.

Opening the Valentine's show at Hobart Art Theatre will be the group Triple Dose, anchored by the bass grooves of Keith Jackson, a relative of the famous Jackson family, who will surely cover a song of two from his famous cousins once signed to Motown.