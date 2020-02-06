A Motown soundtrack for Valentine's evening

There's nothing like a great Marvin Gaye or Smokey Robinson song to spark a romantic mood. Motown is romance put to music and nobody does the sound of the Motor City better than Sheryl Youngblood..
Youngblood brings her Women of Motown ensemble to Hobart's Art Theatre (230 Main St.) on Feb. 14. More: facebook.com/HobartArtTheatre.
"It’s all about a good time,” said Youngblood, a Chicago Blues Hall of Fame inductee, who was raised on Motown and now loves performing those songs live on stage. "It's all about having fun. Those songs bring back memories for people and make them forget their problems for a while."
Youngblood's backing band Say Yes, is well-rehearsed and the ladies -- Youngblood, Arletha Bolton and Andrea Billups -- are each powerhouse vocalists who bring new life to the classic songs, while still remaining faithful to the original artists.
Opening the Valentine's show at Hobart Art Theatre will be the group Triple Dose, anchored by the bass grooves of Keith Jackson, a relative of the famous Jackson family, who will surely cover a song of two from his famous cousins once signed to Motown.
At 7 p.m. Feb. 11, the Women of Motown will guest on 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio's "Midwest BEAT" program to discuss their individual and collective history in music. Keith Jackson guests on "Midwest BEAT" this Friday at 7 p.m. Stream Lakeshore live at lakeshorepublicmedia.org).
MUSIC NOTES
• The nationally touring and recording group, Saliva, will do a special "unplugged" 8 p.m. performance tonight at The Room (8353 Indianapolis Blvd.) in Highland. Tickets are $15 and up. 21 and older. More: 219- 838-5909.
• This columnist will emcee the special Black History Month After Hours Performance by local R&B icons, The Spaniels Forever, on Friday at The Lansing Public Library (2750 Indiana Ave.) in Lansing. More: lansingpl.org. I'll do the same on Monday (Feb. 10), for a special 6:30 p.m. Black History Month event at the Hammond Public Library (564 State St.) in Hammond featuring a blues performance by Joseph "Mojo" Morganfield & The Mannish Boyz. More: facebook.com/HammondLibrary.
• Jason Lyle Black, an award-winning pianist, composer, and entertainer, is bringing his unorthodox comedy piano show to Munster High School Auditorium (8808 Columbia Ave.) on Sunday at 2 p.m. Black’s show blends comedy, movie soundtracks, Broadway classics, Disney tunes, and improvisation Tickets $30. More: Christine 219-923-7879 or Marie 219- 923-2078.
• The soulful trio Sandbox -- Jesse Hernandez, Greg Guidotti and Mary Mystica -- bring their R&B/Latin-rooted grooves to The Region Ale Tap House (1080 US-41) in Schererville on Friday for an 8:30 p.m. performance. More: regionaletaphouse.com.
• The monthly Acoustic Songwriters Open Mic at Smokey Jo's Cafe (475 W. Burville Rd.) in Crete from 6-10 p.m., hosted by Danny Lemmon, happens this evening. Scheduled to showcase songs along with Lemmon are Mike O'Meara, Billy Klein and Carl Leach. Walk ups and drop ins are welcome. More: smokeyjos.com or 708-431-0677.
• Doug and Karen Lins bring their Hot Sauce Band along to Verona Pizza (1689 Morthland Drive) in Valparaiso where they will officially re-boot the venue's weekly "Hot and Soul Thursday Jam". The husband-wife musical team then perform an acoustic duo gig from 7-10 p.m. Friday at Quaker Steak & Lube (6245 Ameriplex Drive) in Portage. More: 219-386-6827.
• The "Friendsgiving" beer tasting and concert happens this Friday at The Market (2405 Morthland Drive) in Valparaiso from 6-11 p.m. with live music by The Chad Burton Band and Dick Diamond & The Dusters. Tickets: $50 with proceeds donated to Chasing Dreams Learning Center and Hannah's Hope to help individuals with disabilities. More: 219-299-9049 or chasingdreams.or/beertastingconcert.
• Big Dog Mercer brings his big dog blues to The Harlem Avenue Lounge (3701 S. Harlem Ave.) in Berwyn on Friday for a 9:30 p.m. performance. More (708) 484-3610.
• A special Valentine’s Day- themed "Open Mic" at the Acorn Theater (107 Generations Drive) in Three Oaks, Michigan will be co-hosted on Feb. 14 by the Hoosier acoustic folk duo Adam Gawlikowski and Mark Fredrick. Performers and artists are requested to prepare love-themed songs for this very special evening that kicks off at 8 p.m. Eastern / 7 p.m. Central. No admission fee although donations are encouraged. Performer Inquiries: OpenMic@acornlive.org.
• The Midwest Big Band performs a special pre-Valentine's Supper Club-style show at Scrementi's Restaurant & Banquets (3760 Chicago Road) in Steger on Feb. 13 from 7-10 p.m. More: 708-755-7200.
• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter present live comedy with two comedians to be announced on Friday at 8 p.m. Cover: $10. Heavy metal thunder is happening on Saturday as Leroy's presents the "Black Hearts of February Metal Bash" at 9 p.m. featuring the bands Team Hoss, Crusadist, Hideous Pit and Observation. $5 cover. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219- 926-6211.
• Sunday's "Live From The Record Bin" broadcast features the long-running Region rock group, Ripley Street performing songs from their various albums "unplugged" from 4-6 p.m. All ages are welcome to attend this free performance being broadcast live on the store's "Vintage Lounge" online radio channel, through the Region Radio app or online at: RegionRadio.Live. More: facebook.com/LiveAtTheRecordBin or 219-945-9511.
• On Friday from 1 to 3 p.m. on 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio's weekly program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges," will re-broadcast last week's program spotlighting songs from this columnist's "Top 10 Albums of 2019." Stream live at lakeshorepublicmedia.org).
