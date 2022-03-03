A new season: Lyric Opera to bring eclectic shows to fans

"I grew up with 'Fiddler on the Roof,'" Freud said, adding it's a favorite musical work. "I've loved it all my life." He said Kosky's production of "Fiddler," is a very "operatic" musical. "This was a real passion project for him," Freud said of Kosky's "Fidder."
Verdi's "Don Carlos" appears on stage next beginning on Nov. 9. It'll be presented in French in five acts. Rossini's "Le Comte Ory" begins Nov. 13 while "Hansel & Gretel" takes the stage beginning Jan. 25.
Freud said he's happy to be presenting two world premieres in the new season. They are "The Factotum," beginning Feb. 3 and "Proximity," opening March 24. "Proximity," Freud said, is comprised of "three short operas."
"The Factotum," which will be performed at Harris Theater, was composed by Will Liverman and King Rico. It's set in a barbershop on Chicago's South Side.
Also included in the season is Bizet's "Carmen," opening March 11, 2023 as well as the hit musical 'West Side Story," opening June 2, 2023, which is directed by Francesca Zambello.
Those fans who'd like to celebrate the Lyric's new season in an elegant way may want to attend Lyric Opera of Chicago's Opening Gala, which will be held Sept. 10. For more information on the gala and the upcoming season, visit lyricopera.org.
