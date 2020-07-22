A pair of Nomads streams live for a good cause

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mark Mybeck, founding member of long-running Heartland rock ensemble Nomad Planets, was looking forward to a summer of live shows prior to the pandemic.

“We had a bunch of stuff canceled, including Pierogi Fest, which would have been our 22nd or 23rd straight show there,” he said. “This has really taken us out of our routine. The band hasn’t played together since the beginning of March.”

Mybeck is scheduled to perform with fellow Nomad John Carpenter for a live, streamed 50-minute set Sunday. Mybeck formed Nomad Planets more than two decades ago. His musical relationship with fellow co-founder Phil Rapchack goes back more than three decades.

Carpenter is also the owner of Hammond’s Thunderclap Recording Studio and casts a wide net, genre-wise, behind the boards for artists and bands in and beyond the Region. The band’s most recent effort, “Rise and Shine,” came out in the fall of 2018.

In addition to their usual itinerary of live performances, the band had their sights set on working on the follow-up to “Shine” pre-pandemic.

“We always write and the plan was, and still is, to record,” Mybeck said. “We probably would have been doing that by now if (the pandemic) wasn’t going on, but we will get to that, I’m sure.”