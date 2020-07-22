A pair of Nomads streams live for a good cause

Mark Mybeck, founding member of long-running Heartland rock ensemble Nomad Planets, was looking forward to a summer of live shows prior to the pandemic.
“We had a bunch of stuff canceled, including Pierogi Fest, which would have been our 22nd or 23rd straight show there,” he said. “This has really taken us out of our routine. The band hasn’t played together since the beginning of March.”
Mybeck is scheduled to perform with fellow Nomad John Carpenter for a live, streamed 50-minute set Sunday. Mybeck formed Nomad Planets more than two decades ago. His musical relationship with fellow co-founder Phil Rapchack goes back more than three decades.
Carpenter is also the owner of Hammond’s Thunderclap Recording Studio and casts a wide net, genre-wise, behind the boards for artists and bands in and beyond the Region. The band’s most recent effort, “Rise and Shine,” came out in the fall of 2018.
In addition to their usual itinerary of live performances, the band had their sights set on working on the follow-up to “Shine” pre-pandemic.
“We always write and the plan was, and still is, to record,” Mybeck said. “We probably would have been doing that by now if (the pandemic) wasn’t going on, but we will get to that, I’m sure.”
Mybeck and Carpenter are scheduled to perform at Hammond’s EAT, albeit to an empty hall and are streaming the show through Stageit, a website which has hosted performances by everyone from Jon Bon Jovi and Tom Morrello to Sara Bareilles.
Proceeds from their Sunday set will go to the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana.
“We’ve got it set where if you want to pay a buck, that’s fine, or if you want to pay $20, that’s fine,” Mybeck said. “We just figured that rather than (the monies collected from the show) go to us that it goes to the food bank. This is a good opportunity for us to give back as well as for us to get out (and perform) in front of people.”
While Mybeck is looking forward to getting in front of a live audience, he is hesitant to put any dates on the books just yet.
“It’s all just relative to what’s going on out there and how other places are reacting and what they’re doing for sanitation and how proactive they are with (safety measures),” he said.
For more on Nomad Planets, go to https://www.reverbnation.com/nomadplanets?fbclid=IwAR3YMpvTaLil303RsrHLUjte7_o_TeM_IdwKdQzJ1NVd20MnyNsrCeAlovI
