Rocker Scott Stapp, known for his hard-hitting vocals as the frontman of Creed, is stepping back on stage with a new tour.
Stapp will perform a solo show June 21 at Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan.
The musician is touring in support of his upcoming album, "The Space Between the Shadows," due out July 19. It's his first album release in six years.
Stapp's Four Winds show is only the second concert on his The Space Between The Shadows Summer Tour which opens in Oshkosh, Wisconsin on June 20. The tour continues through Aug. 31. He'll also perform June 22 at The Arcada Theatre in St. Charles, Illinois.
During an interview last week, Stapp said he was diligently preparing for the tour.
"We start at 9 in the morning and go to 9 at night," he said, about rehearsing. Stapp said he was looking forward to the tour although he said the process of touring is a type of "double-edged sword at this point in my life."
"I love performing live," the singer said. But being the father of three young children, he said, it'll be hard to be away from them.
"On one hand, I've got a new record out and I want to be on the road," he said. Being a hands-on dad, he also wants to be around the kids all the time, too. "I love being a dad," Stapp said.
During the tour, though, Stapp said he'll make time to see the kids as often as he can.
Stapp, who has struggled with depression and addiction through the years, has been sober five years. His latest album features biographical tunes with many talking of his struggles. The latest single from the album is "Purpose for Pain."The singer said he's feeling good these days as the last five years have been ones of "sobriety, clarity and a healthy life."
Stapp's show will feature tunes from the new album as well as Creed favorites.
While the new album stars tunes that will no doubt provide some hope for others struggling with depression, addiction and other problems, Stapp said it wasn't something he deliberately set out to do.
"I didn't consciously at the start go in with that goal," he said. Stapp said he does believe in the healing power of music.
"I always felt that music is a conduit to spirituality," he said, adding "music is food for the soul." He also said that music is not only healing for the people listening to it but for the artists as well.
Stapp founded the With Arms Wide Open Foundation, which assists military vets and their families struggling with drug addiction and mental health issues. The foundation also helps with suicide prevention.
To learn more about Stapp and the foundation, visit scottstapp.com.